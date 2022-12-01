Santa Claus arrives at mall, appearing at local spots

Santa Claus and his elves are scheduled to arrive at Northfield Square mall today to kick off the holiday season. Elsewhere throughout the area, Santa will be appearing for photo opportunities and to listen to children share their wishlists.

<strong>Santa at the mall</strong>

Santa will arrive at Northfield Square mall today and, at 11 a.m., will begin taking visits. Santa will be at the mall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (with a break from 2-3 p.m.) Monday through Saturday; from noon to 6 p.m. (with a break from 2:30-3 p.m.) Sunday; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (with a break from 1-2 p.m.) on Christmas Eve.

<strong>KVTA’s ‘Night at the North Pole’</strong>

Starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday, Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will be transforming its space at 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee, into the North Pole. There will be a simulated train ride with a conductor and singing elves. After the ride, see Mrs. Claus in her bakery. Then, go to Santa’s workshop to help the elves with a craft before meeting Santa at his house. To make a reservation and purchase tickets, go to <a href="https://www.kvta.org/northpole" target="_blank">kvta.org/northpole</a>.

<strong>Hoppy Pig’s Breakfast with Santa</strong>

From 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Hoppy Pig, 135 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, Santa will be on hand for photos during breakfast. The event is for dine-in customers, and a purchase of breakfast or cocktails is required. Santa will be back at Hoppy Pig for dinner from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 8.

<strong>Christmas in Manteno</strong>

The event at The Square on Second kicks off at 12:45 p.m. Saturday with Santa’s parade. From 1-5 p.m., visit with Santa, and from 2-4:45 p.m., enjoy the Holiday Business Walk. See more than 40 trees decorated by local businesses at Christmas Tree Lane at The Square on Second. At 5:30 p.m., top it all off with the Christmas Lighting Ceremony. Live entertainment will happen throughout the day. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.villageofmanteno.com" target="_blank">villageofmanteno.com</a>.

<strong>Jingle Bell Run</strong>

At 9 a.m. Sunday at Kankakee Community College there will be a 5K competitive run/walk as well as fun walk, and Santa will be on site. The 32nd annual event is the only local fundraiser for the Arthritis Foundation. Shirts are available for participants, and donations and sponsors are welcome. Cash awards are given to the three area schools that bring the most participants and volunteers. There will be a costume contest and ugly sweater contest. Refreshments will be donated by local merchants. To enter, go to <a href="https://www.events.arthritis.org" target="_blank">events.arthritis.org</a>.

<strong>Maternity BVM’s Breakfast with Santa</strong>

From 10-11 a.m. Sunday, after the 9 a.m. Mass, Maternity BVM will host Breakfast with Santa in the Maternity Gym. There is no cost for the event; a free offering will be accepted for the pancake breakfast. Santa will be available for photos with the little ones.

<strong>Herscher Christmas Parade</strong>

From 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 9, welcome Santa back to Herscher. The parade ends at Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher, with free pizza provided by the Herscher Chamber of Commerce. Santa treats provided by Herscher Fire Department. Games and activities by Herscher Legion Community Center.

<strong>Santa at the Cabin</strong>

From 1-4 p.m. Dec. 10, Santa will return to his cabin at Conrad Park, 10 Mill St., Momence. Bring the kids to meet Santa at no cost. Donations will be accepted on behalf of the volunteer group, Friends of the Park.