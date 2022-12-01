$1.6M rebated in Bradley property taxes with two months left

BRADLEY — Regardless of what might be under the Christmas tree near the end of the month for Bradley property owners, a substantial number of residents — 2,502 — already have received a rather nice stocking stuffer.

The Bradley administration noted the village has refunded $1.6 million of 2021 village homeowners’ property taxes paid earlier this year to the municipality.

Bradley Finance Director Rob Romo noted during Monday’s village board meeting the $1.6 million figure represents about 65% of the money the village collected through its tax.

The deadline to apply for the rebate is Jan. 31.

The board also unanimously approved its $2.25 million tax levy, which was the same level of the levy approved the previous year.

Mayor Mike Watson said the money collected as a result of the newest tax levy also would be returned to the bulk of village taxpayers.

When the rebate program began, Romo estimated the village could receive as many as 4,000 refund applications.

The rebate is part of the program the administration offered to residents two years ago when it placed a sales tax increase referendum on the ballot in March 2020.

The village increased the sales tax rate within Bradley from 6.25% to 7.25%. The increased sales tax rate was supported by 68% of village voters.

Watson has stressed the rebate only deals with taxes paid this year on the village’s portion of the homeowner’s tax bill — meaning Bradley village and Bradley Fire Department as well as the pensions paid to both of those departments.

That explanation means taxes paid by village residents to other taxing districts such as school districts, Kankakee County government and the Bourbonnais Township Park District are not part of the rebate program.

To gain the rebate, residents who owned their property for all of 2021 and paid the entire tax bill this year must complete and submit a property tax refund application.

Romo reported to trustees the village general fund revenues are running some $1.5 million ahead of last year’s pace and the budget year still has five months before its April 30 conclusion.

He added revenues also are running about $3 million ahead of expenses.

When asked on what the general fund revenues may come in at by that April 30 date, Romo declined to speculate.

“We’ll see as we get closer to March,” Romo said.