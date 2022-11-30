'The police failed': Menz daughter sues village of Bourbonnais

The village of Bourbonnais; its police chief, Jim Phelps; and other members of the Bourbonnais Police Department have been named in a federal civil lawsuit.

The lawsuit surrounds the July 11 deaths of Larry Jr. and Ruth Ann Menz, which was ruled a murder-suicide.

The 27-page lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, based in Chicago, by Michael Ettinger and Alexander Michael, attorneys for Alexis Menz Novick. The 22-year-old Novick is the daughter of Ruth Ann Menz and the administrator of her estate.

Novick is the couple’s only child.

Bourbonnais police officers Travis Garcia, Henry Bertrand and Aaron Cavender also are named as defendants.

Other named defendants are John and Jane Does, unknown officers, agents, servants or employees of the village of Bourbonnais, individually, and as employees, agents of the village of Bourbonnais.

Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said Tuesday he could not comment as the case is ongoing.

The incident occurred at the couple’s home located in the 700 block of Cherokee Drive.

Larry Jr. did not reside in the home at the time.

Novick was contacted by the Daily Journal late Tuesday afternoon.

“The [Bourbonnais] police failed,” she said. “It was not up to my mother’s neighbor to go in and save her. That’s the job of the police. It’s sick.”

She said her neighbor did exactly what he should have done. He called to alert officers to a serious case of domestic violence.

She said police were well aware of the issues that had taken place in the home during many years.

“They knew all the things they needed to know to go in there. And they still didn’t.”

Novick said she had long ago given up on law enforcement protecting her mother.

“I’ve had a distrust of this police department since I’ve been little,” she said. “They failed our family many times. It is insane to me for them not to go into that house.”

Novick said she will not be quiet.

“Everything they could have done wrong, they did,” she said. “It’s not up to the police to take a step back and pray. Their job is to serve and protect.”

Novick only could imagine what must have been going through her mother’s mind when it became apparent the police were not going to enter the residence.

“I can only imagine the fear she must have had when it became clear no one was coming into the house,” she said.

Novick’s attorneys argue Ruth Menz’s civil rights were violated; the police department failed to intervene when called after 11 p.m. July 10 about the domestic disturbance knowing there was a criminal order of protection against Larry Jr. for a domestic battery of Ruth in August 2019.

There was a second domestic battery case pending against Larry Jr. from a 2021 arrest in which Ruth Menz was named the victim.

<strong>THE NIGHT OF JULY 10</strong>

According to the lawsuit, officers were dispatched between about 11:15 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. to Ruth’s home.

A neighbor had called 911.

According to the lawsuit, the neighbor told officers he “heard loud screaming coming from outside. The screaming was that of a woman begging for help.”

The neighbor went outside, armed with a gun. He saw Larry Jr. and Ruth, the lawsuit said.

The neighbor “witnessed Larry violently drag his neighbor, Ruth, out of the front door of the Cherokee Drive House by her hair, while she continued to scream, begging for help. While Larry was violently dragging Ruth from the Cherokee Drive House, she was screaming ‘Help, Help, Help!!!’ and her face appeared bloodied. Larry was physically dragging Ruth by her face and neck,” according to the lawsuit.

The neighbor told officers Garcia and Cavender he yelled at Larry in an attempt to get him to stop dragging Ruth, but Larry told him it was none of his business, the lawsuit said.

The neighbor “told officers Garcia and Cavender that he believed Larry was going to kill Ruth if they did nothing to intervene.” At some point during his conversation with Garcia and Cavender, officer Bertrand arrived on the scene, and the neighbor communicated his concerns to him as well, according to the lawsuit.

“Officer Garcia approached the house, saw Larry Menz outside of the open garage at Ruth’s house and attempted to communicate with him. Larry Menz refused to communicate or cooperate with Officer Garcia and instead remained unresponsive to him and walked into his garage and closed the door behind him.

“Officer Garcia asked a series of questions of Larry, including whether he was home alone. Larry Menz gave no responses to Officer Garcia’s questions and immediately closed the door behind him.”

Police made repeated attempts to contact Larry Jr. when he was inside the home.

He refused to answer and locked the doors to the house.

The lawsuit alleges even though an order of protection was in place, there were two criminal cases involving Larry’s alleged battery of Ruth, and the neighbor’s report of the current situation, the police “did absolutely nothing to intervene.”

The three officers contacted Phelps and advised him of the situation, according to the lawsuit.

“Chief Phelps, being fully aware of the situation, the history of domestic violence, the [order of protection], advised his officers that it was the policy, and/or prudent course of action to contact [Larry Jr.’s father] Larry Sr. and seek his help to handle the situation,” according to the lawsuit.

Officers Garcia, Bertrand, and/or Cavender had a telephone conversation with Larry Sr. while on the scene, according to the lawsuit.

They advised Larry Sr. they needed to “clear the house” and see that Ruth Menz was safe before they left the scene, the lawsuit said.

Officers further stated while on the scene that they could not leave until they did in fact clear the house, the lawsuit said.

Larry Sr. told “Phelps and/or the officers via phone that he would talk to Larry and handle the situation,” according to the lawsuit.

“Based on Larry Sr’s. representations that he would ‘handle it’ Phelps and officers took no further action,” the lawsuit said.

“The officers determined that they could go through the door and risk Larry Menz [Jr.] pulling the trigger on them or the other option is, as one of the officers stated while on the scene, ‘call off and wait for tomorrow and pray to God he doesn’t do anything,’” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit further stated, “Officers chose to pray to God and specifically chose to ‘back off for now.’”

According to the lawsuit, upon instructions of Phelps, the officers decided to leave the scene and told the neighbor to have a good night.

<strong>THE NEXT DAY</strong>

On the morning of July 11, Larry Menz Sr. called Bourbonnais police to do a welfare check at Ruth’s home.

With the assistance of the Kankakee County Emergency Response Team, they entered the residence. Officers found both Larry Jr. and Ruth Menz dead of gunshot wounds to the head. Larry Menz Jr.’s gunshot wound was ruled self-inflicted, according to Kankakee Coroner Bob Gessner.

The shootings were ruled a murder-suicide, Gessner said.

“Officers ignored all probable cause and extenuating circumstances, which clearly justified emergency entry to the house, because of Larry Sr.’s ongoing business relationship with the village, their personal and professional relationships with Larry Sr. and Larry and the police department’s policy, custom, and practice of calling Larry Sr. to deal with Larry’s criminal actions and behavior,” the lawsuit said.

According to the lawsuit, Larry Sr. owned and operated a towing company, Larry Menz Towing Services.

Located in Bourbonnais, the towing service provided towing services throughout Kankakee County, according to the lawsuit. Previously, Menz Towing had a contract with the village and its police department to provide towing services on an as-needed basis, the lawsuit stated.

Novick’s attorneys are asking for compensatory damages “in an amount to be determined at trial.”