Memenga moves from Bradley to Bourbonnais, remaining in public works

BRADLEY — Terry Memenga’s job title and duties will remain the same. He will still be working within Kankakee County.

However, the Bradley Public Works director since July 2017 will be changing addresses and will hold that job title in Bourbonnais.

Memenga will be taking over the duties of the Bourbonnais Department of Public Works beginning Dec. 14.

Memenga will have a first-year salary of $116,000.

Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore noted Memenga was one of 10 to 15 applications the village received for the position, which had been vacant since the resignation of 15-year public works director Mike Chamness in late September.

Schore said it is not the village practice to hire away employees from other area municipalities. Memenga, a 16-year Bourbonnais resident, he said, inquired about the position and submitted his application.

Schore said the village’s three-trustee group, which conducted the interviews of the three finalists, were in unanimous agreement to hire Memenga.

Schore said he spoke with Bradley Mayor Mike Watson, regarding the move.

“My goal is to always get the best people hired. I certainly believe ‘right person at the right time.’ I look forward to working with him,” Schore said.

Watson said after Monday night’s Bradley Village Board meeting that the village would begin a search process, and he anticipates having a new public works director hired in the summer.

Watson said he will be seeking a director who also has a background in the operation of a sanitary sewer system. The mayor complimented Memenga for his village service.

“We will take our time,” Watson said. “We can handle it. There is no reason to be in a hurry.”

Memenga had been hired under the administration of Mayor Bruce Adams. He maintained his position through the village’s leadership change.

Bourbonnais has about 90 miles of streets, slightly more than Bradley.

Memenga said leaving Bradley was not easy. He said the village has many exciting development plans progressing forward, and he has enjoyed being a part of those developments.

“I’ve loved making these improvements. I’m happy here, but Bourbonnais offers a new set of opportunities and challenges,” he said.

He said he hopes he can become a bridge between the two communities to keep both prospering.

The new director said replacing Chamness will offer its own hurdles.

“It’s always a challenge to fill the spot of a longtime director,” Memenga said. “To come in from the outside will also be a challenge. I will have to earn the trust of the department.”