Kankakee holiday parade nears with 53 float entries

The return of the Kankakee Christmas parade has produced 53 entries — including two marching bands and one that will ride a float — and its lead organizer said groups continue to be added daily.

Fourth Ward Alderman Lance Marczak, who has worked to bring back the parade after a nearly 30-year hiatus, said with about 10 days remaining before the Dec. 10 parade begins to travel south along North Schuyler Avenue, there is still much work to be done.

But he doesn’t mind.

Although the parade has been rolling down Schuyler Avenue for much of the past — in his mind, that is — Marczak is eagerly anticipating the event set to kick off at 4:30 p.m.

Like Santa Claus reviewing children’s letters as his sleigh is tightly packed, Marczak has at least a few details still in need of sorting out.

He is still unsure of the lineup. He is seeking 18 volunteers to dress up in Christmas tree or snowman costumes, which Marczak will provide, to help distribute some 5,600 candy canes along the downtown route. He is also working on finishing floats.

“This is all very neat,” Marczak said. “I believe having a Christmas parade says something about a community. I’ve heard from several people in these past weeks that they are excited by this.”

If this parade gets in the neighborhood of 55-60 parade entries, what could be expected for the second year? Marczak said before a second is discussed he wants to gauge the public’s reaction first.

“We can have the greatest parade, but if only a few people show up to watch, I’m not sure what we would do,” he said. “I’m really interested to see how the public reacts to having a downtown parade.”

So in addition to the level of spectators, what is Marczak’s chief concern? That’s easy.

“I’m more concerned about everything going off without a hitch,” he said. “People will make this parade, not me.”

He also noted Kankakee-based Home Furniture, Plumbing, Heating & Electric, formerly known a Home Appliance, will be awarding $300 to the float it judges as the best. The company will award $200 and $100, respectively, for the second-place and third-place floats.

“This is just an example of what can be done with just a suggestion of an idea,” he said.

He said he recalled viewing the Kankakee Christmas parade as a youngster. He hopes to see young faces doing the same on Dec. 10.

“I just want to be able to stand around and watch it,” he said.

Knowing Marczak is nearly always in constant motion, that situation will likely not be the case.