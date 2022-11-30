Herberger promoted to sergeant for Bourbonnais Police Department

BOURBONNAIS — On Monday, Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps promoted Patrolman David Herberger Jr. at the bi-monthly village of Bourbonnais board meeting. Herberger took the oath of office in a room full of supporters, including his former canine partner, while being sworn into the rank of sergeant.

Herberger also celebrated his birthday on the same day and will celebrate 11 years with Bourbonnais Police on Dec. 28.

“Sergeant Herberger has served the village of Bourbonnais in many capacities throughout his policing career,” Phelps said. “Aside from his previous role in the patrol division, Herberger served several years as an agent for the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group and is a longtime team member of the multi-agency Emergency Response Team.”

Phelps added, “Sergeant Herberger is a very talented officer with valuable experience working with local, state and federal agencies. I look forward to the skills he will bring to our leadership team as we head into 2023.”

The Bourbonnais Police Department consists of 27 officers with six sergeants.