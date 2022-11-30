Former alderman Baron tabbed Kankakee parade marshal

KANKAKEE — The return of the Kankakee Christmas parade will include a very familiar face in a very unfamiliar role.

Dennis Baron, 71, the former longtime Kankakee 6th Ward alderman and father of current Kankakee 2nd Ward Alderman David Baron, has been selected to be the parade grand marshal for the Dec. 10 downtown parade.

Baron served as alderman for 32 years from May 1987 to May 2019.

The return of the holiday parade, headed by 4th Ward Alderman Lance Marczak, led to a task.

A parade needs a grand marshal.

Marczak tasked Mayor Chris Curtis with selecting a marshal.

Curtis, who served as a 6th Ward alderman for 10 years with Baron, had a couple candidates in mind, but his thoughts always returned to Baron, a lifelong Kankakeean.

Baron has also spent time helping city youth and was a strong backer of the former FEED art club, which had been in the downtown area a few years ago.

“I was looking for someone with many different qualifications. In addition to being a longtime alderman, Dennis has been a huge supporter of downtown Kankakee and he’s just someone who loves Kankakee,” the mayor said.

Curtis noted Baron’s wife, Debra, also will be a part of the festivities.

In addition to the time Curtis and Baron shared on the council as being seatmates for the 6th Ward, Curtis said he views Baron as a mentor as well as a good friend and a neighbor.

“It’s nice to honor people so they can enjoy it,” Curtis said.

Baron said the only requirement made of the first marshal is that they had to help him select the parade marshal for the next holiday parade. Baron agreed.

However, a second requirement was made. Baron could not be sporting University of Michigan apparel. A graduate of the U of M law school, Baron and Curtis, who grew up a Michigan State University fan, have long had wagers regarding the outcome of the athletic rivals.

Curtis made the parade announcement at the recent Kankakee Development Corporation’s annual luncheon earlier this month.

“The more I thought about it, the more my thoughts kept coming back to Dennis,” Curtis said. “He’s embraced this and I think he’s going to have fun with it. He told me that he’s all in.”

Baron, a Kankakee-based attorney, said when he learned he was being considered, he was asked what his thoughts were on the idea.

“I told them I would have to think about it,” he said. “But the more I thought about it, I began to realize this a quite an honor. So I said, ‘Of course. I would be glad to do this.’”

Final details regarding the parade and the grand marshal accommodations are still being finalized.

Baron said whether walking or riding, he will be waving to the crowd. He is beginning to practice his wave.

But all joking aside, the Kankakeean is proud to have been considered and chosen.

“It really is an honor,” he said. “I’m really exited about this.”