Retired ONU professor, Dr. Reams, releases new geology book

After 50 years of teaching geology at Olivet Nazarene University, Dr. Max Reams is continuing to take his knowledge outside of the classroom and is sharing it with readers everywhere.

Written in conjunction with his wife and research partner, Carol Reams, “Geology of Missouri State Parks” has released and is now available on Amazon.

“We spent several field trips and drove thousands of miles gathering photos and information on some 65 parks and historical sites in Missouri,” said Reams. “It was fun!”

According to the book’s description, “Explore the amazing world of Missouri State Parks from the perspective of their geology. Let this book unfold the physical processes that have worked through geologic time to create the beautiful scenery in a state that is ranked among the top in the United States for its quality of parks.

“Take this book with you whenever you visit a Missouri state park for a quick understanding of how the beauty that you see came to be. The 65 parks and other sites discussed will enhance your awe for the incredible natural wonder that is revealed when you visit these special places.”

<strong>Others on the shelf</strong>

Earlier this year, Reams released “Ice Age Giant Mammals of the Midwest.”

In 2021, the Bourbonnais resident added three new titles to his bookshelf, and his writings do not stop at the topic of geology. He also writes on couple counseling and has penned a few mystery and detective novels.

When asked how he juggles so many varying genres, he said he has “an insatiable desire to learn things.” The book topics and ideas he’s generated over his years of teaching have created a “backlog in my brain” that is now becoming a collection of published works.

In 2013, Reams released “Geology of Illinois State Parks,” a book that was at least six years in the making. It was written with assistance from his traveling companion, “field assistant” and wife, Carol, to whom he has been married for over 60 years.

“A year after [the 2013 book] came out, I started having ideas for novels, so those began to occupy my time,” Reams said, adding he didn’t complete a book at that time because of teaching. “After I retired, I began to put together other concepts and ideas.”

Additionally, Reams released “My Mine or Yours: A Novel from the Files of Eric Bonfield, Private Detective-Geologist.” The book is a sequel to the 2019 “Oil On My Hands,” which introduced the character of Detective Eric Bonfield. Bonfield is also the subject of another title released this year, “Diamonds: Friend or Foe.”

Additionally, Reams released study guides for married and soon-to-be-married couples, titled “On the Journey: A Married Couple’s Study Guide” and “Before the Journey: A Premarital Study Guide,” respectively.

Reams said he has worked with hundreds of married couples during the years, which gave him the knowledge and interest to create the study guides. Because of the aforementioned backlog of ideas that he’s had for years, it only took him a few weeks to write these books.

“It was only a matter of how fast I could type,” he said.