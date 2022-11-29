Prairie 4-H hosting Beecher food drive

BEECHER — Prairie 4-H is collecting food for those struggling in Beecher this holiday season. Items sought include non-perishable canned foods, dry goods, paper products and personal care items. In past years, more than 30 Beecher families have been aided by this effort.

For those households who have received a bag to fill on their porch, have the bag filled and ready for pick up on the porch by 9 a.m. Dec. 17.

There also are drop boxes placed at Walt’s Food Center and in the lobby of Beecher’s post office. The boxes will be open for donations beginning Dec. 10 until 11 a.m. Dec. 17. For questions or special pick-up requests, call Courtney Selucky at 708-825-8476.