KVSO, New Horizons hit stage with holiday concerts

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra and New Horizons Band of Kankakee Valley are both hosting holiday concerts in December.

<strong>KVSO’s Holiday Concert</strong>

KVSO will return with its annual holiday concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Cultural Center, Dr. Kay Green Auditorium for the Performing Arts, 240 Warren Avenue, Kankakee.

KVSO concertmaster, Christopher Gottardi-Littel, will be the featured soloist playing “Winter” from Antonio Vivaldi’s “Seasons.” Four works will be focused on riding in sleighs together — “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson, another “Sleigh Ride” by Frederick Delius, “Schlittenfahrt (Sleigh Ride)” by Wolfgang A. Mozart and “Troike (a sleigh ride)” from “Lieutenant Kije.”

The second half of the program will have the traditional sing-alongs, Kwanza Celebration by KVSO principal percussionist Steve Betz, Festive Sounds of Hanukkah arranged by Bill Holcombe and a hilarious arrangement by Jim Stephenson titled BasSOON it will be Christmas.

The Symphony of Sweets (reservations closed) will take place immediately after the concert at the Kankakee Country Club, where doors open at 5 p.m.

Concert tickets can be purchased on the website <a href="https://www.KVSO.org" target="_blank">KVSO.org</a>, at the door, by email at <a href="mailto:office@kvso.org" target="_blank">office@kvso.org</a> or by calling 815-214-9555.

The cost is $25 for adults and $5 for children and students.

<strong>New Horizons’ Christmas Concert</strong>

New Horizons Band of Kankakee Valley, under conductor Rod Williams, will host its Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at Olivet Nazarene University’s Kresge Auditorium, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais.