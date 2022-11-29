Health department, Catholic Charities partnering for blanket drive

According to the Citizens Utility Board, electricity and home heating costs are expected to rise as the temperatures drop this holiday season. Many fellow community members will need to turn down their thermostats to offset these rising energy costs.

Kankakee County Health Department has partnered with Catholic Charities serving Kankakee and Kankakee County Community Services, Inc., to bring the gift of warmth to older adults on fixed incomes and struggling families in the community with a blanket drive.

Participants can make their new blanket selection through the Blanket Drive Wish List at Amazon.com and click on the Kankakee County Health Department shipping address provided at the online checkout. The blankets will be sent to the Kankakee County Health Department and then distributed through Catholic Charities services to homebound older adults and through the Kankakee County Community Services, Inc. food pantry.

There are a variety of blankets on the Wish List ranging in cost from $10 to $25 with many colors and sizes to choose from. This Blanket Drive will remain open until Feb. 15 for those who may still like to contribute after the holidays are over. For more information and to purchase a blanket, go to <a href="https://tinyurl.com/yc2zknbv" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/yc2zknbv</a>.