'Tis the season: This week's local holiday events

Another Thanksgiving has come and gone and we now shift into the merry holiday season before turning the calendar to a new year. Here is what to look forward to this week.

<strong>Write a Letter to Santa</strong>

This week, Santa’s mailbox will be arriving to Bliss Bridal and Prom at 165 E Bethel Drive, Bourbonnais. Kids can write letters to Santa with their names and return address for a personalized letter back from the North Pole.

<strong>Santa at the Mall</strong>

Santa will arrive Thursday at Northfield Square mall for visits. Santa will be at the mall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (with a break from 2 to 3 p.m.) Monday through Saturday; from noon to 6 p.m. (with a break from 2:30 to 3 p.m.) Sunday; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (with a break from 1 to 2 p.m.) on Christmas Eve.

<strong>Kankakee Lion Wreathing</strong>

At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, join the city of Kankakee for the 16th annual Lion Wreathing and City Tree Lighting. Two children will be selected to assist Mayor Chris Curtis in wreathing the lions at the Kankakee Public Library. Afterward, the group will walk together to the Kankakee Train Depot for the official lighting of the city’s Christmas tree. The event concludes with cookies and hot chocolate inside the depot.

<strong>Bourbonnais Tree Lighting, Coloring Contest</strong>

At 6 p.m. Thursday, the village of Bourbonnais presents the second annual “Rockin’ Around the Tree Lighting” featuring sounds of the season by Bourbonnais students.

The public is invited to attend the festive outdoor event held at 131 S. Main St. (the corner of Main St. NW/Illinois Route 102 and S. Main St./U.S. Route 45-52).

The village also is hosting the third annual “Very Merry Coloring Contest.” Categories include ages 6 and under, ages 7 to 10, all ages or family and special needs. Entries must be received by 4:30 p.m. Dec. 12.

The custom Bourbonnais coloring page can be downloaded and printed from <a href="https://www.villageofbourbonnais.com" target="_blank">villageofbourbonnais.com</a>. Copies are also available at the administration office during business hours at 600 Main Street NW.

<strong>Bradley Christmas Parade</strong>

At 6:30 p.m. Friday on Broadway Street in Bradley is the village’s 37th annual parade. This year’s theme is Candy Land Christmas and runs from Forest to Washington. This is the county’s original lighted Christmas parade. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.bradleyil.org/events/christmas-parade-2022" target="_blank">bradleyil.org/events/christmas-parade-2022</a>.

<strong>KVTA’s ‘Night at the North Pole’</strong>

Starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday, Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will be transforming its space at 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee, into the North Pole. There will be a simulated train ride with a conductor and singing elves. After the ride, see Mrs. Claus in her bakery. Then, go to Santa’s workshop to help the elves with a craft before meeting Santa at his house. To make a reservation and purchase tickets, go to <a href="https://www.kvta.org/northpole" target="_blank">kvta.org/northpole</a>.

<strong>Christmas at the Farm</strong>

Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Christmas will be coming to Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais. The Perry Farm House will be busy with games and activities for the entire family. From 9 a.m to 3 p.m., the star of the event will be Santa, who will be available for pictures in the farm’s historic barn. Families are encouraged to arrive early if wishing to visit with Santa.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.BTPD.org/Christmas" target="_blank">BTPD.org/Christmas</a>.

<strong>Christmas in Manteno</strong>

The event at The Square on Second kicks off at 12:45 p.m. Saturday with Santa’s parade. From 1 to 5 p.m., visit with Santa, and from 2 to 4:45 p.m., enjoy the Holiday Business Walk. See over 40 trees decorated by local businesses at Christmas Tree Lane at the Square on Second. At 5:30 p.m., top it all off with the Christmas Lighting Ceremony. Live entertainment will happen throughout the day. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.villageofmanteno.com" target="_blank">villageofmanteno.com</a>.

<strong>Les Artisans Arts & Crafts Fair</strong>

The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society will host Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds Expo, 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee. Les Artisans is one of the finest and longest-running handmade markets in Kankakee County. The fair will host dozens of artists and fine crafters, offering a variety of handmade items and original art at all price points. Admission is free, and donations to BGHS will be accepted. Email <a href="mailto:lesartisansartsandcraftsfair@gmail.com" target="_blank">lesartisansartsandcraftsfair@gmail.com</a> for more information.

<strong>A Christmas in Candyland Lane</strong>

At 5 p.m. Saturday across from Braidwood City Hall will be the tree lighting ceremony as part of the 12th annual lighted Christmas parade. The parade will immediately follow the ceremony, beginning on Mitchell Street (near Casey’s) and on Walker Street (backside of Braidwood Elementary School for dropoff) with festivities being at Braidwood Fire Department. There will be treats, hot dogs, refreshments and games inside the fire department.

<strong>Jingle Bell Run</strong>

At 9 a.m. Sunday at Kankakee Community College is the 32nd annual Jingle Bell Run, a 5K competitive run/walk as well as fun walk. To register, go to <a href="https://www.events.arthritis.org" target="_blank">events.arthritis.org</a>. Race is the only local fundraiser for the Arthritis Foundation. Shirts available for participants. Donations and sponsors are welcome. Cash awards to the three area schools that bring the most participants and volunteers. Santa will be there. There will be a costume contest and ugly sweater contest. Refreshments are all donated by local merchants.

<strong>Maternity BVM’s Breakfast with Santa</strong>

From 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 4, following the 9 a.m. Mass, Maternity BVM will host Breakfast with Santa in the Maternity gym. There is no cost for the event, a free offering will be accepted for the pancake breakfast. Santa will be available for photos with the little ones.

<strong>Holidays in Historic Riverview</strong>

Holidays in Historic Riverview is back and allows participants to walk through the Riverview neighborhood in Kankakee to enjoy holiday decor. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The walk will begin at the Depot Trolley Barn, 197 S. East Ave. Kankakee. Walk through five beautiful Riverview homes, including the B. Harley Bradley House designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day-of. Tickets are available at <a href="https://www.riverviewhistoricdistrict.org" target="_blank">riverviewhistoricdistrict.org</a>.