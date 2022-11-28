Salvation Army, Kankakee County Humane Foundation put up trees for giving back

Every year a number of trees spruce up throughout the county that extend a branch to give back. These trees exist to give individuals the opportunity to spread joy through giving.

<strong>Salvation Army’s Angel Tree</strong>

Each year, The Salvation Army of Kankakee County’s Angel Tree is on display at Northfield Square mall. The tree is adorned with tags each listing information on a local child in need of items around the holidays.

Local gifts are to be brought to The Salvation Army’s office 148 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. An Angel Tree with additional tags is available inside the office, as well as at other locations in the county. Angels also can be adopted through <a href="https://www.tsamm.org" target="_blank">tsamm.org</a>.

<strong>Give to fur friends</strong>

At Blain’s Farm & Fleet on Illinois Route 50 in Bourbonnais, a tree sits at the store’s front entrance to collect donations for the Kankakee County Humane Foundation. Photos of adoptable dogs, cats, rabbits and more serve as the tree’s ornaments, and the back side of the photo lists three needs of each animal.

A donation bin and a table sit behind the tree with a list of KCHF’s requested items to help the organization continue to serve area’s shelter animals. The list includes Friskies or Fancy Feast cat food, paper towels, bleach, clumping litter and litter deodorizer, cat and dog treats and toys, bones (no rawhide), and Farm & Fleet brand dry dog-puppy food and dry cat-kitten food.