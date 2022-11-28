Gallery of Trees returns to Kankakee County Museum for 44th year

Christmas came early to the Kankakee County Museum, as the 44th annual Gallery of Trees is setup and ready to welcome visitors on Thursday.

This year’s theme is Holiday Traditions, and the trees’ decor are inspired by family traditions.

The gallery will be open for viewing Dec. 1 through Dec. 30.

The Gallery of Trees averages over 3,000 visitors every year, and this year the museum is filled with over 30 trees decorated by area nonprofit organizations.

Throughout the month of December — with the exception of Dec. 24, 25 and 31 — visitors will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite tree. There is a suggested donation of $2 per person.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeecountymuseum.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com</a>.

<strong>History of St. Nicholas Day</strong>

At 3 p.m. Saturday, join the museum for a presentation regarding the history of St. Nicholas Day and some cultural traditions attached to it. This presentation and collaboration is by Maximiliaan Michels. The presentation is titled My Family Experience: Joining Saint Nicholas, Sinterklaas, Kristkindl and Santa Claus.

<strong>Ugly Sweater & Hot Chocolate Party</strong>

From 3 to 8 p.m. Dec. 16, the Kankakee County Historical Society will be hosting the museum’s annual ugly sweater and hot chocolate party. This year, the schedule of events will include a 5 p.m. book reading by local author and illustrator, Beth Swale, and a 7 p.m. live performance from the River Valley String Ensemble.

The reading of “The Big Hat Wise Man” will take place inside the Taylor One-Room Schoolhouse. Attendees are invited to view the Gallery of Trees, enjoy a cup of hot cocoa, visit with Santa Clause and participate in the museum’s coloring contest.