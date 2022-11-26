Residents line streets to welcome Tyler Bailey home

BRADLEY — As Officer Tyler Bailey traveled to the Bradley Police Station Wednesday for the first time since he was shot and critically wounded in the line of duty almost one year ago, community members gathered at multiple places along his route to welcome him home.

An escort of dozens of area police and fire vehicles rode into town with Bailey and were greeted by friendly waves, cheering and welcome signs from residents along Illinois Route 50 and Broadway Street leading to the station.

Bailey has been undergoing treatment in Chicago hospitals since the Dec. 29 shooting that critically injured him and took the life of his partner, Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic.

Joclyn Lergner, of Limestone, a nurse for Riverside Medical Center who was on the parade route, said she comes from a “big family of first responders” who all understand the challenges of the police profession.

“I think everyone’s coming together greatly as a whole,” she said. “It’s good to see the support. Even though the support for police isn’t there in some communities, ours has definitely grown I feel like.”

Lergner said that, while she is sure Bailey has heard of how the community has rallied behind him over the past year, seeing actual faces as he returns would hopefully drive that point home for him.

“I think it’s what’s good for Tyler,” she said. “I think he just needs to see that everybody’s here for him.”

Dawn Levy, of Bradley, said that last December’s shooting hit home for her in more ways than one.

Not only does she work closely with police as a 911 dispatcher, she also was friends with Rittmanic in high school. They played basketball together.

“She was always, you know, kind of that goofy, friendly go-getter and just kind of always wanted to be the friend on the team,” Levy recalled of Rittmanic in high school.

Levy held back tears when recalling her reaction to hearing that Rittmanic was killed and Bailey was injured in the line of duty.

“I was devastated,” she said.

Levy said she wanted to show support as Bailey returned home so that he knows he is not alone on his journey.

“He’s going to have a lot of struggles,” she said. “I think it’s important to know that people support you when you’re at your lowest.”

Brad Weakley, of Bourbonnais, who works for the Illinois Department of Transportation, said it is important to thank police officers for the protection they provide.

“[I’m out here] just to show the support the community has and will have in the future,” he said.

Weakley said he felt “huge remorse” immediately after the shooting, and he “just prayed from then on” for both of the officers and their families.

“I think the prayers were answered,” he said regarding Bailey’s recovery. “It’s unbelievable — a miracle.”

Tyler Wonzelman, a Bourbonnais police officer, said that last December’s shooting of the two Bradley officers was a “horrible” and “really tragic” situation, but there is a silver lining.

“It’s brought the community together in some sort,” he said.

Wonzelman said if there was one thing he would want people to understand about police, it is that they are people first.

“We’re just humans too, same as everybody else.”