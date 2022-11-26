Officer Tyler Bailey returns to Bradley for good

BRADLEY — For Bradley Police Department Chaplain Jerry Gregoire, Wednesday allowed him to release a breath he’d been holding for nearly 11 months as he eagerly awaited Officer Tyler Bailey’s return home to Bradley.

“For me, the last time I saw him was as we wheeled him into the ambulance, and I prayed over him and [in that moment] I didn’t think he’d ever be coming home,” he said. “So this is a blessing.”

On the afternoon of Nov. 23, a parade of vehicles escorted Bailey back home to Bradley. People came out en masse, particularly on Broadway Street near Bradley’s village hall, to have the chance to finally welcome Bailey back to the community.

Bailey was critically wounded in the line of duty in a Dec. 29 shooting that took the life of his partner, Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic. Since the early morning of Dec. 30, Bailey has spent most of his time up north in Chicago hospitals.

“The whole thing still feels like just yesterday. There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think about [Bailey and Rittmanic],” Gregoire said.

The parade — which, after going through Monee, officially started in Peotone and continued on to Manteno before its arrival at the Bradley Police Department — consisted of dozens of first responder vehicles from a number of municipalities.

<strong>BAILEY RETURNS</strong>

Around 2:30 p.m., the parade made its way down Broadway Street, and attendees clapped and cheered for Bailey as he looked out the window of an SUV driven by his father, Darin Bailey. Written in window paint on the SUV was “#547 Hometown Hero.”

Upon arrival, Bailey and his family went into village hall for a private welcome home reception with family, friends and coworkers.

“We’re definitely happy he’s back,” said Mike McCue of the Bradley Fire Department. “It’s been a long year for us, and we’re happy to see some positive come back [to Bradley].”

The hundreds of people that came out for the parade were made up of those who know Bailey personally and those who have come to support him throughout his recent journey.

For Cecily Sarowatz of Bourbonnais, she attended the parade to “support the people that support us.”

“It’s important to give back to them what they give to us,” she said.

Like Sarowatz, many attendees were wearing items of blue in support of law enforcement. Some of those pops of color came in the form of blue balloons passed out by an officer from the Kankakee Police Department to young kids.

Amie Thompson, of Dwight, a mother of one of the balloon holders who comes from a family of law enforcement, expressed why it was important to bring her family to the homecoming.

“We were out here when [first responders] brought Sergeant Rittmanic back through [on Dec. 30, 2021], and it’s important for them to see that even though there’s tragedy, there’s excitement and hope at the same time.”

As the community still mourns Rittmanic and processes the tragedy, Wednesday provided welcomed comfort as “Hometown Hero” Bailey came home.

“This is a joyful day, but also bittersweet, you know, as we wish the incident never occurred,” said Rob Romo, village of Bradley’s finance director.

“But we’re here to show our support as a community, as coworkers, and as friends of him and his family, too. We’re happy he’s back. This is just the beginning of a long journey to recovery [and] we want be with him every step of the way.”

On Dec. 3, there will be a Back the Bailey event at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley hosted by The Silhouettes. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.backthebailey.schoolauction.net/tylerstrong" target="_blank">backthebailey.schoolauction.net/tylerstrong</a>.