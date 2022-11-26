KLASEY: Captain Gougar's anchor comes home

An anchor is an object designed to stay in place.

This is the story of an anchor with historic Kankakee roots that, instead, traveled thousands of miles over a period of more than one-half century before “coming home.” The large iron anchor, weighing more than 100 pounds, had been used by Captain William Gougar on his Kankakee River excursion steamboats in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

The anchor was later acquired by the Kankakee County Historical Society and displayed outside the entrance of the Kankakee County Museum in Small Memorial Park. In the mid-1960s, it was “abducted” as a prank by a group of college students and moved to a fraternity house in Denver, Colo.

When the fraternity house was closed in the 1970s, the anchor was acquired by a Denver man who had been a Kankakee High School classmate of the original pranksters.

Over the next quarter-century, the anchor was moved to a number of states (including Hawaii), eventually settling in Southern California. A Kankakee family related to the Denver man who had acquired the anchor back in the 1970s became interested in bringing it back home to Small Memorial Park.

In September 2022, the anchor was shipped back to Kankakee; then, on Oct. 1, delivered by the family to the Kankakee County Museum. It now occupies a prominent spot in the museum’s “Story of Kankakee County” gallery.

The following essay, describing the anchor’s travels and eventual return home, was written by a member of the family that arranged for its return. The author of the essay prefers to remain anonymous.

“My name is Anchor.

“I’m writing this open letter to share my adventures since I left Kankakee and the Kankakee County Historical Museum. Some of you older residents may remember me. I always thought of myself as a greeter for all who visited the museum.

“Before I retired and became a greeter, I served on several river boats on the Kankakee River in the late 1890s as a No. 1 Chief Anchor. The river boats took passengers upriver on day trips. My job was to keep the boat securely moored, safe from the winds and currents. It was a wonderful job for a young anchor like me! After many years of service, the river boats were retired. I went on to have many other jobs along the waterways. After several years, I was also retired and placed at the Kankakee County Historical Museum.

“Around 1965, I started to get a longing to travel again. In the evenings when the park was empty, I would hear voices in the wind saying, ‘Go West, go West, young anchor.’ As fate would have it, a young man named ‘G’ was headed from Kankakee to Denver for college. A group of G’s friends thought it would be nice for me to travel with him. G and I were going to live at one of the fraternity houses. Off we went — heading West.

“We arrived in Denver, and I became quite a celebrity holding court in the frat house. After a year, G moved to Wyoming for the next step in his education and I remained in the frat house. In the mid-1970s, notification was sent out that the frat house was closing and I would have to find other housing. An alumni member and old friend of G’s remembered that a former Kankakee high school friend had taken up residence in Denver. This friend came to my rescue and became ‘me mate!’

“Me mate lived in Golden in the foothills outside Denver. Me mate shared a fondness for boats with me and after several years, was able to acquire a boat that he kept at Lake Dillon. We both wanted to be closer to the boat, so another move was planned. This move took us to Evergreen, Colo. I had a commanding view of the Rocky Mountains from my location in the yard of this new house. I became known in these parts by the wildlife which would visit me regularly, similar to the fraternity brothers I had been fond of.

“After several years in the mountains, the snowstorms became overwhelming. It felt like I could hear the wind saying once again, ‘Go West, go West, young anchor.’ One day, me mate came to me and asked what did I think of moving to Hawaii! I said, ‘When can we go?’ The idea of seeing the ocean held quite a fascination for this riverboat anchor. What would life have for me next?

“Passage on a freighter was made and we set sail for Hawaii. We landed in Honolulu in August 1984. On an island in a Honolulu community called Koko Isle, me mate settled into a house and I settled onto his deck. I was overlooking the water, with a small sailboat tied to the dock for me to oversee.

“Now it is 1998 and me mate moved us to a real Hawaiian beach house in an area called Ewa Beach. I so enjoyed the ocean water and my view of Diamond Head and Pearl Harbor. I loved to watch all the ships passing by — freighters, cruise ships, sailboats, Navy boats and even surfboarders. You name it, they came by!

“The year 2001 arrives and me mate has a new job that moved us to the California coast. We moved via another freighter which took us to Long Beach and me mate’s brother, ‘The Commodore.’ The Commodore was also a boat lover and he had a special place for me. Me mate and the Commodore set me up in the yard at the Commodore’s Glendora, Calif., house. I was now in the good hands of the Commodore and in the center of so much activity! My new home happened to be outside of the Commodore’s office and near the family swimming pool. As a result, I made many new friends, which made me feel so welcome. I had come so far under the good handling of me mate! I loved my new California home.

“Then, in 2013, the Commodore passed over the bar and eight bells rang. Without the Commodore or me mate, I started to wonder if I might return to Kankakee. My travels had been very exciting. I had been able to meet so many people along the way, but I was getting up in years and started to think about returning to Kankakee, my original home.

“In 2022, an opportunity finally happened. Little did I know me mate was still looking out for me and there were still Kankakee cousins following my story and wondering if I would ever come home to Illinois. On Sept. 8 two of me mate’s cousins arrived, a lady and her son. She looked familiar. I recalled her being here in 2002 with other Kankakee cousins when the Commodore got married. I also remember her telling me she wished there were some way I could return to the Kankakee County Historical Museum.

“The morning after they arrived, her son — a strapping young man who would make a grand sailor — devoted his whole day to me. He first stood back and looked at me, took measurements and then pictures. Next he took a shovel and gently dug me out of the dirt and from under the flowers that had grown around me. He slid me down a little hill and placed me on a cart. As he was wheeling me out the gate, he turned me around so I could have one last look at the beautiful surroundings…the flower bed by the pool, the office, the house and the Commodore’s wife … my home for over 20 years.

“After coming through the gate, I was scrubbed clean, wrapped and securely fastened to a pallet. The lady’s son had made arrangements for my transportation from Glendora to his home in Kankakee. The Commodore’s wife and I patiently waited for the trucking firm to pick me up. After delays in pick-up, I was finally delivered to the son’s house in Kankakee. I then awaited arrangements for my delivery to the Kankakee County Historical Museum.”

Captain Gougar’s excursion steamboats carried passengers two miles upstream from Kankakee to a popular recreational facility. What was the name of that facility, and what amenities did it offer?

Answer: Gougar’s Grove was a wooded, 80-acre park offering a picnic grove, a clubhouse, rental cottages and tents, a dance pavilion, a bowling alley and a swimming beach. It operated from about 1884 to 1916.