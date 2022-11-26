Harbor House, KCC, 21st Judicial Circuit hosting stalking awareness program

Daily Journal staff report

Stalking is a prevalent, dangerous and often misunderstood crime.

Harbor House, Kankakee Community College and the 21st Judicial Circuit Family Violence Coordinating Council are partnering to offer a free training opportunity featuring the Stalking Prevention, Awareness, and Resource Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at KCC’s campus.

This training explores the dynamics of stalking, focusing on the highly contextual nature of the crime by discussing common tactics used by perpetrators, stalking’s co-occurrence with domestic and sexual violence, the use of technology to stalk and tools to plan for victim safety and increase offender accountability, according to a news release.

By the end of the seminar, participants will be better able to:

• Identify stalking behaviors and dynamics

• Identify common technologies misused by stalkers

• Identify and discuss the 14 risk factors in stalking cases

• Discuss strategies for increasing victim safety and offender accountability

Register at <a href="https://www.http//bit.ly/3EYV1dQ" target="_blank">bit.ly/3EYV1dQ</a>.

There is a $10 fee for those needing CEUs.

There is a separate training for law enforcement only on Dec. 6 that meets multiple mandates and is certified by Tri-River Police Training — MTU 16. If police are interested in attending this training, register through Tri-River. Their training is also free, even if they are not members.