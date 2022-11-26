County approves tax levy

The Kankakee County Board’s Finance Committee gave preliminary approval to the tax year 2022 levy request of $24.8 million on Wednesday at the county administration building. The levy must next be approved by the full board at its next meeting on Dec. 13.

The total levy request for all the funds is $24,804,000, which is a 2.5% increase from the levy for 2021 of $24,192,148. The biggest fund increase within the levy is the corporate fund of $7,360,000, which increased by 13.7% from 2021’s $6,470,514.

The IMRF fund decreased 7.1% from 2021’s $5,181,790 to 2022’s $4,815,000. The bonds and interest funds also saw a decrease — 11.5% — from $2,017,133 to $1,785,000.

County Finance Director Steve McCarty said the levy document shows an estimated equalized assessed evaluation growth of 5.5%, which is well under the 2.5% request. He noted the decreases in the two funds.

“The bonds and interest is the continuation of paying down series 2009 early over the next two years that we talked about the last couple of months,” he said. “... We have that built in in the general fund budget to do that. Our certified rate is also lower for tax year 2022 than it was in 2021, so very positive for the taxpayers moving forward.”

Board Chairman Andy Wheeler took umbrage on misinformation that he saw on social media about the levy.

“There’s been a series of intentional misstatements made on our Facebook page by a village official in Bradley that says we’ve raised taxes by 36%, [and] our levies have gone up that much,” he said. “I just want to make sure everybody knows our average levy increase over the past six years has been 3% per year.

“... The misinformation about what we’re doing here is strong, but I think a two-and-a-half percent levy request in the face of inflation, and pay increases and all of those things that we have to deal with, utilities, really demonstrates a strong, conservative fiscal approach to the finances of this county. The slur will not go unanswered.”