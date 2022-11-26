Business owner at odds with city over license suspension, shootings

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee banquet hall that has been the site of a homicide and a shooting in the past five months has been prohibited from doing business for two months and given further operating restrictions.

The city of Kankakee has suspended the business license of LeGacy Banquet Hall, 1060 E. Birch St., for 60 days, effective until Jan. 4.

In response, LeGacy’s ownership has said the restrictions are “excessive” and that the business might not reopen.

“We’re not inviting or [appreciating] having to deal with the violence in or around us,” said owner Jo Thomas.

“I never want anyone hurt inside or outside of my place,” she added.

<strong>PRIOR INCIDENTS</strong>

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said the decision resulted from several factors.

Not only were city officials concerned regarding the two incidents involving gunfire at the location, but the business was also found to have been serving alcohol without a liquor license, he said.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on July 15, police responded to a call for shots fired in front of LeGacy Banquet Hall.

Upon arrival, police found a Kankakee man dead inside a vehicle parked on the street in front of the business.

A subject had approached the vehicle and fired multiple gunshots at the victim as he sat in the vehicle, police said.

On Oct. 29, police responded to a 21-year-old gunshot victim who had been taken to a local hospital for treatment. The victim said he was struck by a bullet while inside LeGacy Banquet Hall, according to police.

<strong>RESTRICTIONS</strong>

When it is allowed to reopen, the business will be required to operate under reduced hours and reduced capacity and will be required to place cameras outside of the facility, Curtis said.

The business must close at midnight instead of 2 a.m., and capacity is being reduced from 133 to 97.

Additionally, the business will not be allowed to serve alcohol without a liquor license from the city, Curtis said.

“If they do not have a liquor license on Jan. 5, they can have a banquet hall, but no alcohol can be on site. [That goes for] any business in the city of Kankakee,” Curtis said. “That’s even if the alcohol is free. Even if you have alcohol on site. You still have to have a liquor license if you’re a business.”

Police and fire officials must also be allowed to conduct a walkthrough or inspection of the business at any time, Curtis said.

During Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, 3rd Ward Alderman Larry Osenga said the matter was discussed at length during a Nov. 10 license and franchise committee meeting.

The committee heard concerns from police and fire officials and others before voting to suspend the business’ license and place the restrictions, Osenga said.

“They are going to have time to try to get their affairs in order here,” Osenga said. “We put some restrictions on them. They are going to be expected to adhere to these. They could lose their license permanently.”

Also on Monday, the council voted to extend the conditional use permit for LeGacy Banquet Hall so that it has another six months to install at least 12 off-street parking spaces, appropriate lighting and a screened dumpster enclosure.

The business previously had until Nov. 30 of this year but now will have until April 30, 2023 to complete these items.

<strong>OWNERSHIP RESPONDS</strong>

Jo Thomas, owner of LeGacy Banquet Hall, said she has operated the business for a year and a half and has met with Curtis and followed the guidelines the city has set forth.

“I have spent many hours and money to bring something positive back to this side of town,” she said.

Thomas stressed that the business is a rental space, not a nightclub or bar.

“We have had several events without anyone being in a fight or shot,” she said. “Our facility hosts weddings, baby showers, repasses, kids birthday parties and many other family events, not just night parties.”

In regards to operating without a liquor license, Thomas said she thought that allowing BYOB for certain events was legal. She wouldn’t have allowed it if she knew it was against city code, she said.

“The punishment my business is receiving does not fit the ‘crime’ or allegations,” Thomas said.

She said that she is unsure how she will pay for the parking upgrades the city is asking for if the business is forced to stay closed until the beginning of the year.

Thomas said she does not know if she will reopen her business in January.

However, if she does reopen, Thomas said she plans to obtain additional security for the parking lot, put up no-loitering signs, install additional cameras, work with police and fire departments and operate within the city’s ordinance.

“I’ve been treated like the criminal. I don’t blame the police, either. They didn’t shoot the guns in the air nor bring them in,” she said. “But we want to be protected just like you do at other establishments, such as the Gas N Wash. Our facility can’t be blamed for all the violence that’s going on.”