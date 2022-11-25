Kankakee County Shop with a Cop accepting donations

Daily Journal staff report

The 31st annual Kankakee County Shop with a Cop event returns Dec. 11. The program, hosted by the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department in conjunction with the Bourbonnais Police Department and local law enforcement agencies, benefits underprivileged children in Kankakee County.

The Bourbonnais Police Department at 700 Main St. NW and village of Bourbonnais at 600 Main St. NW are accepting financial donations through Dec. 9. Cash, coins and checks, made payable to Bourbonnais FOP Lodge #64, are all accepted.

Contributions from 2021 helped 80 children ages 6-12 receive gifts from over 60 officers and volunteers along with holiday food baskets for 50 families. Additionally, Bourbonnais Jewel-Osco donated a food basket to each family.

“The Bourbonnais Police Department looks forward to participating in Shop with a Cop each year,” explained Deputy Chief of Police Dave Anderson, in a news release.

“This positive experience for area youth has a positive impact on everyone involved, and we couldn’t do it without our generous community. Thank you to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department for hosting the annual event.”

Because of the community’s support in 2021, the Bourbonnais Police Department and village of Bourbonnais were able to collect over $5,000. The village’s “Change for Children” campaign received donations from village employees, residents, businesses and organizations in support of the county-wide program. Participants for Shop with a Cop are selected based upon recommendations from each school district.