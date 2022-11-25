Braidwood police charge Custer Park man with concealing a death

Daily Journal staff report

CUSTER PARK — Braidwood police arrested Mark Ramsey, of Custer Park, and charged him with concealing the death of 44-year-old Adam Watts earlier this year.

The arrest of the 57-year-old Ramsey follows a six-month investigation into the discovery of Watts’ body in rural Kankakee on May 14, according to a news release from Braidwood police.

On May 7, Watts was reported missing to the Braidwood police by a family member along with friends after not hearing from Watts for months, according to the release.

Ramsey is charged with two Class 4 felony counts of concealment of a death. He is being held on a $500,000 bond, Braidwood police said in the release.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said Watts’ body was found in a densely wooded area in Pembroke Township, a quarter of a mile south of 4000S Road on May 14.

Watts’ body was wrapped in several layers of material and plastic in a removed truck bed liner, officials said.

The cause of death was accidental overdose due to methamphetamine and fentanyl, Gessner said.

The investigation remains open, Gessner said.

Braidwood police were assisted by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office Pro Act Unit.