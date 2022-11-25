32nd annual run, walk for Arthritis Foundation returns Dec. 4 to KCC

Daily Journal staff report

The 32nd annual Jingle Bell Run will be held Dec. 4 at Kankakee Community College.

At 9 a.m., runners and walkers will toe the starting line. There will be a 5K run, a 5K competitive walk and an untimed fun walk. At 8 a.m., day-of registration begins. Registration also will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 in the Iroquois Room at KCC. Register online anytime at <a href="https://www.jbr.org/Kankakee" target="_blank">jbr.org/Kankakee</a>.

All activities raise funds for the Arthritis Foundation. Since the race is staffed by local volunteers with prizes and refreshments donated by local businesses, 100% of fees and fundraising go to the cause.

Those wishing to participate through donation can do so online.

While the Jingle Bell is a competitive run and walk with prizes, it also has a long tradition as a festive holiday event. Santa and Mrs. Claus will put in an appearance. There is an ugly Christmas sweater contest and a costume contest, both with prizes. In the past, people have run as elves, Christmas presents and Santa and his reindeer.

While there is a fun theme, the fundraising is serious. Over the years, Jingle Bells in Kankakee have raised more than $700,000 for the Arthritis Foundation. This year’s sponsors are OAK Orthopedics, Riverside Orthopedic Specialists and Kankakee Nursery.

<strong>MEDICAL HONOREE</strong>

OAK is the Platinum Sponsor, with Dr. William Mosenthal as the medical honoree.

Arthritis affects one in four adult Americans. One in 10 have symptoms severe enough to limit their activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mosenthal is a spine specialist and familiar with arthritis.

The bad news is that 80% of us will have back pain at some point, he said. The good news is that surgery is only needed by 1-2%.

“Everyone’s discs wear out,” he said. “You can do everything right and still develop back pain.”

While genetics play a huge role, you can improve your odds by keeping your core strength up and by avoiding such high impact tasks as becoming a furniture mover.

Mosenthal sees a lot of local farmers.

“It’s a pleasure to take care of them,” he said.

“Five hundred years ago, we were a more active society,” he said. Regular walking or biking can help. The doctor himself is a runner, using the trails at Perry Farm and doing as much as a half-marathon.

The oldest of four brothers, Mosenthal was born in Paris, but was moved to Vermont as a child. Both of his grandfathers were physicians. He followed in their footsteps, seeing medicine as a way to do good, while enjoying the intellectual challenge.

He went to medical school at Dartmouth, then had a five-year residency at the University of Chicago and one year at the Twin Cities Spine Center in Minneapolis. He joined OAK, impressed by the people, the culture and a new facility with everything under one roof.

“No two days are every the same,” he said of his work. “Happy patients make your week.”

The Kankakee Fire Department ambulance is scheduled to be on-hand for the Jingle Bell. This year’s event has a goal of raising $12,000.

All participants receive a goody bag. This year all items in the bag are local, and donated by area businesses and agencies.

• Benefits the Arthritis Foundation.

• 5k run, 5k walk, Fun Walk. Also Jingle Swim earlier at the YMCA.

• Run and walk begins at 9 a.m. Dec. 4 at KCC. Medals for all finishers.

• Kankakee Community College main entrance.

• Major sponsor this year, OAK Orthopedics. Additional sponsorships from Riverside Medical Center and Kankakee Nursery.

• Medical Honoree, Dr. William Mosenthal of OAK.

• Register at <a href="https://www.jbr.org/Kankakee" target="_blank">jbr.org/Kankakee</a>.

• Register in person, 8 a.m., day of the event; or from 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 in the Iroquois Room at KCC. People who have registered in advance can also pick up their packets at that time.

• Register before Nov. 28 and get $5 off any online entry by using the code Thankful.

• You can donate without running or walking online at <a href="https://www.jbr.org/Kankakee" target="_blank">jbr.org/Kankakee</a>. Virtual jinglers who sign up online for $30 will get a shirt.

• Jingle Swim at the YMCA at 1 p.m. Sunday. Call Darlene Cipcich at 815-351-0822 for more information.

• Shirts are long sleeve and red. Shirts and jingle bells to all participants.

• Refreshments: Chicago Dough Pizza, hot chocolate from Oberweis, Pepsi sports drink, water from Culligan, bananas from Jewel, soup from Bennett-Curtis House. All donated.

• Costume contest, Ugly Christmas sweater contest. Donated local prizes for both.

• Race staffed by volunteers from local high schools. Cash prizes to the schools with the most participants, volunteers and runners/walkers; and the most runners and walkers. Additional volunteers welcome.