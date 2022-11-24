Bradley to host Christmas Holiday Meal Basket Giveaway

Daily Journal staff report

BRADLEY — From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17, the village of Bradley will host a Christmas Holiday Meal Basket Giveaway at Northfield Square mall in the former Carson’s men’s store, 1602 North State Route 50, Bourbonnais.

Due to the limited number of meal baskets available, registrants will not be added to the recipient list until registration is confirmed. Those already registered for the Thanksgiving Day meal will automatically be added to the Christmas meal as either pickup or delivery.

Once pickup or delivery is selected, it will not be changed. Meals not picked up will be forfeited to other residents. Proof of residency required, in the form of a valid ID or sewer bill.

Registration is required, and the deadline is 4 p.m. Dec. 3. Register by emailing <a href="mailto:meals@bradleyil.org" target="_blank">meals@bradleyil.org</a> or calling 815-936-5115.

The email and phone number are only operational from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and are not monitored after the reservation date deadline.

Meals are limited and are on a first come, first served basis.