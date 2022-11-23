County Board's executive committee OKs proposal

The Kankakee County Board’s executive committee gave preliminary approval to the request for proposal process for community providers to receive grants for providing social services at its meeting on Tuesday in the county administration building.

The county previously selected Rincon Family Services, the fiscal agent for the grant, to handle the process. Rincon will be responsible for the monitoring of the recipients of the grants for compliance.

The county will consider $2 million in total for the awarded grants, and that money is part of the $21.3 million it received from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. It anticipates that it will provide a minimum of four grants.

The county conducted an online Community Needs Assessment in July, asking county residents and stakeholders for their input.

Approximately 1,100 individuals offered input through the survey, individual interviews and in-person focus groups, according to the RFP document.

This RFP is independent of any previous social service requests from the county’s ARPA funds.

The CNA identified four areas of need — mental health, housing, youth support and workforce development.

“This is for organizations that are in existence and really supporting their current operations,” said Eddy Borrayo, president and CEO of Rincon Family Services, “by creating mechanisms in where they’re able to combine with other nonprofits to enhance their service areas. We also have within the proposal, as described in prior meetings, three main areas that will enhance overall quality of life within Kankakee County.

“One is making mental health first aid accessible and required for all the sub-recipients. Narcan trainings to address the opioid overdose. And, of course, being able to collaborate in using a system for referrals. ... You’ll be able to see that it is designed to create collaboration but also create creativity to enhance all social services.”

The executive committee approved the proposal document being available Dec. 1 ahead of full board approval at the Dec. 13 meeting. All proposals to provide these social services must be submitted to: Kankakee County Administration, 189 E. Court St., suite 502, Kankakee, IL 60901. Atten: Admiration — Social Services RFP.

That allows the process to move forward, and the proposals would be due mid-January or Feb. 1. The awarding of the grants would be likely by March 1. It also allows for the process to be in line with the county fiscal year, which begins Dec. 1.

“I know a lot of service providers are asking about it,” County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said.

The timeline will be solidified and formally approved at the Dec. 13 board meeting.

“Ultimately, it is the county board that will determine the finalists and the amount [awarded],” Borrayo said.

Board member Carol Webber noted how the proposal is directly associated with the needs assessment.

“We’ve spent a lot of time finding the needs of the people, and they’re being reflected here,” she said. “It’s a wonderful thing.”