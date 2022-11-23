Bradley, surrounding towns welcome home Officer Tyler Bailey

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: For full coverage of the homecoming parade, see Nov. 26's edition of the Daily Journal.</strong></em>

BRADLEY — Travelers hit traffic on Illinois Route 50 today for good reason, as a parade of vehicles escorted Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey back home to Bradley. People came out en masse, particularly on Broadway Street near Bradley's village hall, to have the chance to finally welcome Bailey back to the community.

It's been almost 11 months since the Dec. 29 shooting that took the life of Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and critically wounded Bailey. Since the early morning of Dec. 30, Bailey has spent most of his time up north in Chicago hospitals.

"We're definitely happy he's back," said Mike McCue of the Bradley Fire Department. "It's been a long year for us, and we're happy to see some positive come back [to Bradley]."

The parade — which, after going through Monee, officially started in Peotone and continued on to Manteno before its arrival at the Bradley Police Department — consisted of dozens of first responder vehicles from a number of municipalities.

Around 2:30 p.m., the parade made its way down Broadway Street, and attendees clapped and cheered for Bailey as he looked out the window of an SUV driven by his father, Darin Bailey.

Upon arrival, Bailey and his family went into village hall for a private welcome home reception with family, friends and coworkers.

On Dec. 3, there will be a Back the Bailey event at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley hosted by The Silhouettes. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.backthebailey.schoolauction.net/tylerstrong" target="_blank">backthebailey.schoolauction.net/tylerstrong</a>.