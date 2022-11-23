Alcohol sales for movie theaters OK’d in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — More beverage options are coming soon to Kankakee movie theaters.

Moviegoers under 21 will have to stick with soda or a slushy, but those of legal drinking age will soon have the option to pair an alcoholic beverage with their popcorn and candy at the movies.

The Kankakee City Council unanimously approved an ordinance Monday allowing for the creation of a new classification of liquor license, Class W, specifically for movie theaters.

The license will authorize movie theaters to sell alcohol for consumption on the premises.

No more than 20% of the establishment’s gross annual revenues may be derived from alcohol sales, according to the ordinance.

Also, on any given day, no alcohol may be sold or served before 9 a.m. or later than 11:30 p.m. or 30 minutes after the start of the last movie of the evening.

The license fee is $1,500 per year.

The city has set a limit of three Class W licenses, which it will issue one at a time.

The ordinance stemmed from a request from Classic Cinemas, owner of the Kankakee-based Meadowview Theatre and Paramount Theatre.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis noted that the two locations would have to purchase individual licenses from the city.

The application process can take 10 to 14 days, he said. Then, the licenses will have to be approved by the city council.

Council approval could happen as early as the Dec. 5 or Dec. 19 meeting.

Once ownership gains city approval, they will also need to gain a state liquor license. The company then plans to set up with a distributor and install a cooler system.

In a prior committee meeting on the subject, it was noted that nine of the 16 theaters in the suburban region offer the sale of alcohol.

The other movie theater in Kankakee County, Cinemark Movies 10 in Bourbonnais, does not have a liquor license.

Chris Johnson, CEO of the Downers Grove-based Classic Cinemas, said earlier this year that the offering of adult beverages was the third and final phase of upgrades the company began a few years ago.

The first two phases involved installing recliner-style seating and new screens with updated technology.

Once approved, the plan is for the theaters to begin offering the sale of a limited number of canned beers, wines and mixed drinks.

A bar-like setting is not the intention, Johnson has said.

Rather, patrons would purchase their adult beverages as they are walking in, similar to other concessions.