Scenario training prepares local police

Teams of law enforcement officers ran toward the simulated sounds of gunfire coming from a speaker in the halls of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School on Monday during rapid deployment training organized by the Bourbonnais Police Department.

While the gunfire sounds and bullets were not real, the scenarios the officers were running could one day be a reality.

This is why rapid deployment training is an important exercise, stated Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps in a press release.

“Both state and local law enforcement officers are the first to arrive on scene in active shooter situations,” Phelps said. “This training provides critical instruction and a framework for deployment so officers from many different agencies can more easily work together.”

Officers from several area departments navigated the hallways to get hands-on experience responding to scenarios, such as an active shooter event, as well as various stimuli, including volunteers role playing as students and suspects.

Role playing was provided by students from Olivet Nazarene University’s Criminal Justice Program, members of the Kankakee County Emergency Response Team and scouts from Troop 324 in Bourbonnais.

Hosting the multi-agency training was critical this year for smaller departments which may have needed to allocate funding for the mandated training as part of the SAFE-T Act’s expansion of training for police officers, Bourbonnais Police Sgt. Jason Sztuba said.

Other departments joining Bourbonnais Police in the trainings on Nov. 8 and Nov. 21, both days of no school for the district, included Illinois State Police District 21, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley, Grant Park, Kankakee, Manteno, St. Anne and Momence Police Departments.