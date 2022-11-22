Metro downtown bus center nears completion

<em><strong>Editor's note</strong>: This story has been updated to correct Ken Munjoy's title to chief operating officer. </em>

KANKAKEE — The much anticipated River Valley Metro Transit District downtown transfer station in Kankakee is nearing completion.

When that will be is unknown.

The contractor is still waiting for some roof panels, River Valley Metro Chief Operating Officer Ken Munjoy said.

The center is located on East Chestnut Street between the 300 blocks of North Schuyler and North Dearborn avenues.

This location means buses will no longer be required to park on Chestnut Street to pick up riders, making for a much safer process.

The location will have ample lighting, heated sidewalks under a covered area, security cameras and seating. The heated sidewalks will reduce the risk of snow and ice accumulation.

There will be a restroom area, but only for metro bus employees.

The project was announced in August 2020 and was expected to cost about $4 million, with the money coming from the federal and state governments.

Apex Construction Group, the general contractor for the project, got started in the summer of 2021, and the work was initially planned to wrap up later that same year.

However, some unforeseen issues were found at the building site, such as basement walls that remained underground from previous developments and needed to be removed.

Those issues pushed the timeline for completion into 2022.