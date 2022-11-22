Mayor Curtis hosts 2nd annual Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway

Thanksgiving came early Saturday in the parking lot of the municipal building, as Mayor Chris Curtis and a group of volunteers provided turkeys or ham with other Thanksgiving-related sides to members of the community during the second annual Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway.

“For the second year, we take part in this tradition of giving away Thanksgiving meals to families in the City of Kankakee,” said Mayor Curtis in a news release prior to the event.

“Last year, we gave away meals to 179 families, and this year, when the cost of living is increasing and economic conditions are becoming more difficult, we have to provide more to the community.”