KVSO's Symphony of Sweets returns Dec. 4

Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women’s Guild will present its Symphony of Sweets dinner on Dec. 4 after the Holiday Concert by KVSO. Doors will open at 5 p.m. at the Kankakee Country Club, 2011 Cobb Blvd. in Kankakee.

The KVSO concert will be held at 3 p.m. at the Lincoln Cultural Center in the Kay Green auditorium, 240 Warren Ave. in Kankakee.

The Women’s Guild will be preparing approximately 30 homemade desserts that will be available for guests with the winning tickets. Dinner reservations are available for $60 for adults and $20 for children younger than 12. For more information, call Jane Veers at 815-501-9007 or Liz Madsen at 815-549-2224.

A magical evening of great food and fellowship is planned. Browse the elaborate dessert raffle table of homemade desserts made by the Symphony Women’s Guild members, followed by a scrumptious dinner and live auction.

Dinner menu choices include: pork medallions with cranberry sauce, Coq au Vin (a chicken dish) or vegetarian. Children younger than 12 will be served chicken fingers. The reservation deadline is Thursday, and tickets can be purchased online at <a href="https://www.kvso.org" target="_blank">kvso.org</a> and information is also on <a href="https://www.facebook.com/symphony.kvso.org" target="_blank">facebook.com/symphony.kvso.org/</a>.