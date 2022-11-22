Bourbonnais' Secret Pantry pops up Tuesday at new location

<em><strong>Editor's note</strong>: This story has been updated to reflect a change in the event date and time. </em>

BOURBONNAIS — The Secret Food Pantry will host its next mobile pop-up event in the village of Bourbonnais from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Due to the village’s Community Campus construction, the mobile pantry will be hosted at an alternative location and with a new drive-through route.

What remains unaffected is anyone in need can come for food. There are no residential or financial restrictions.

The pantry instructs attendees not to arrive more than 30 minutes prior and to follow the designated route.

Take Illinois Route 102 (Main Street NW) and turn onto Stratford Drive East. Follow Stratford Drive East to Briarcliff Lane and turn right. From Briarcliff Lane, turn right onto Plum Creek Drive where vehicles will be staged while awaiting entry for food pickup on Briarwood Lane.

Pantry organizers ask that attendees do not block any residential or commercial driveways while waiting.

The Secret Food Pantry, based out of Godley, accepts financial donations at Financial Plus Credit Union locations. Volunteers are always welcome. Interested parties may reach out to The Original Secret Pantry group on Facebook.

To review the new pop-up pantry route map, go to villageofbourbonnais.com/residents/events.