Iroquois Medical Hospital partners with Toys For Tots

IROQUOIS COUNTY — Iroquois Memorial Hospital is partnering with The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation by placing toy collection boxes at the hospital’s main entrance, the Iroquois Regional Health Center and the Watseka, Milford and Gilman clinics.

Toys for Tots is an international not for profit organization. New items such as books and toys that are donated help give children a message of hope at Christmas. Monetary donations are also accepted. Toys for Tots in Iroquois County also partners with the Watseka Park District and Food From the Heart, who accepts food donations for a Christmas Dinner the day of the toy distribution.

Last year’s campaign had more than 2,800 toys distributed to children from newborn to age 11, all of which benefitted families in Iroquois County. Families in-need can fill out an application for the toys online at <a href="https://www.ToysForTots.org" target="_blank">ToysForTots.org</a> or pick one up at any of IMH’s toy collection box locations.

This year, according to a news release, the Iroquois Memorial Hospital Auxiliary made a $500 donation to the Iroquois County Toys for Tots and also donated 50 children's books for kids to enjoy.

“The campaign in Iroquois County provides a ray of hope for the future,” said the release.

For more information or any questions, contact Bill Nutter, Iroquois County Toys for Tots Coordinator, at 815-471-0129.