Talking turkey and all the fixings

The “gobble” is not only the sound a turkey makes, but it also can describe what is happening to consumers’ pocketbooks as they fill their shopping carts with holiday meal mainstays.

Higher prices for menu items associated with a Thanksgiving dinner are taking a bigger bite out of the grocery bill.

The 37th annual Farm Bureau report shows the average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving feast for 10 is $64.05, or less than $6.50 per person.

This is a $10.74 or 20% increase from last year’s average of $53.31, the Farm Bureau said in a news release Wednesday.

It is a 36% increase ($46.90) from two years ago.

“General inflation slashing the purchasing power of consumers is a significant factor contributing to the increase in average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner,” American Farm Bureau Federation Chief Economist Roger Cryan said in the release.

General inflation has been running 7% to 9% in recent months, and the most recent Consumer Price Index report for food consumed at home revealed a 12% increase in the past year.

“Other contributing factors to the increased cost for the meal include supply chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine,” Cryan said.

The shopping list for Farm Bureau’s informal survey includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream and coffee and milk, all in quantities sufficient to serve a family of 10 with plenty for leftovers.

Prices for turkeys this year also have been affected by an outbreak of avian flu.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 50 million birds, including more than 8 million turkeys, have been lost.

But prices have been falling this month.

According to USDA Agricultural Marketing Service data, the average per-pound feature price for whole frozen turkeys was $1.11 the week of Nov. 3-9 and 95 cents the week of Nov. 10-16, a decline of 14% in just one week; and the share of stores offering feature prices rose from 29% to 60%.

If you are planning to serve a turkey and have not bought it yet, it likely will be available at a lower price.

As the Thanksgiving holiday gets closer, grocers often begin to offer promotions and discounts for turkeys, including by selling turkeys as loss leaders with costs lower than the wholesale price, the USDA said.

Looking at advertised retail turkey prices before early November might not reflect the advertised retail prices consumers see when they buy their turkeys closer to Thanksgiving, the USDA said.

“Turkey prices tend to fall near Thanksgiving, as retailers often use turkeys to get people in the door, and they’ll advertise lower prices,” Jayson Lusk, head and Distinguished Professor of Purdue’s Department of Agricultural Economics, said in a news release.

Lusk recommends price-conscious shoppers be on the lookout for discounts. He predicts in the future, turkey production will recover as pandemic effects subside.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — American Automobile Association reported in a news release it predicts 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That’s a 1.5% increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000.

“Families and friends are eager to spend time together this Thanksgiving, one of the busiest for travel in the past two decades,” said Paula Twidale, AAA’s senior vice president of travel, in a press release. “Plan ahead and pack your patience, whether you’re driving or flying.”

Most travelers will drive to their destinations, much like last year. About 49 million people are expected to travel by car. While Thanksgiving road trips have slightly risen — up 0.4% from 2021 — car travel remains 2.5% below 2019 levels.

Air travel is up nearly 8% over 2021, with 4.5 million Americans flying to their Thanksgiving destinations this year. That’s an increase of more than 330,000 travelers and nearly 99% of the 2019 volume.

“Airport parking spaces fill up fast, so reserve a spot ahead of time and arrive early,” Twidale said. “Anticipate long TSA lines. If possible, avoid checking a bag to allow for more flexibility if flights are delayed or you need to reschedule.”

Source: AAA