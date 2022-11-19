Piggush putting his stamp on downtown Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Neil Piggush is a visionary, having started his firm, Piggush Engineering, in 2013 in Bourbonnais, working with just two laptops and a card table.

Now Piggush is doing the unconventional — moving Piggush Engineering from Bourbonnais to Kankakee. If you’ve seen the ongoing transformation of the building at 149 N. Schuyler Ave., across the street from the Majestic Theater, that will be the Piggush firm’s new home come April.

“When we start a business, we always kind of wanted to think about when we’re done at the end of the day, what are we going to be not remembered for, but what are we going to remember ourselves for?” he said. “What is going to be lasting about what we did? Not just running a business, not just hiring people and doing projects, which are all great. But I want to do something special.”

Piggush and Dave Baron were center stage in an informal conversation during the Kankakee Development Corporation’s 58th annual meeting on Thursday in the fourth floor auditorium at the Kankakee Public Library.

“He’s been a big part of any public works projects that’s been done in the last five, six years,” said Baron, an attorney for Deck & Baron, a KDC board member and a Kankakee City Council alderman for the 2nd Ward, about Piggush. “... He’s not just relocating, he’s taking one of our historic properties and bringing it to a new level. And the way he’s done it is creatively, it’s been with vision.”

Piggush said he had been looking for new space for a long time, having outgrown his 3,600-square-feet of space at 586 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais.

“We needed a lot more room,” he said. “We are packed to the gills. We have four positions posted right now, and I really can’t even put people anywhere. So I really needed a place that would allow us to expand and grow into the company that I wanted to make it and that would afford us that space.”

<strong>A SPECIAL PROPERTY</strong>

Piggush said he heard about 149 N. Schuyler Ave. through a friend and fell in love with the space. He’ll have 5,500 square feet combined on two floors, with an elevator, and another 2,000 square feet in the basement.

“I just knew I had to figure out a way to make it work because it was too special of a place,” he said. “It felt right when I walked in there.”

It has a 14-foot-high ceiling and a vault as well as historic windows on the facade and on the north side of the property.

“My mind started racing as a designer, even of civil engineering projects, walking into a building,” Piggush said. “With all these neat features that have really been preserved for the most part, it was kind of a blank slate in there. It was just very intriguing to me.”

The total cost of the renovation project has a price tag of $2.25 million, but Piggush will use a lot of creative financing to bring the project to a reality.

“There were a lot of things to pull together,” he said.

Included in the financing is a downtown TIF loan, a construction loan, federal historic tax credits, facade money through a KDC program and an Enterprise Zone tax rebate on materials.

Bradley’s Restoration Works restored the historic wood window frames on the building.

“The wood looked horrible, but Restoration Works stripped it off,” he said. “It’s redwood, and it was perfectly reserved. There was a layer of stain on this wood that I think actually helped preserve it. When they stripped it off, it looked brand new.”

<strong>‘WHO IS THEY?’</strong>

Baron said he often hears people talk about improving downtown Kankakee or about improving anything in Kankakee County

“You hear the quote, ‘They should put this there, they should improve that building, they should put a Portillo’s at this corner,’” he said. “Who is they? And that’s what I always think when I hear that, when people say ‘they.’ Who is this they?”

Baron told Piggush he decided to make it, “I should. We should.”

Piggush Engineering, which is also the city of Kankakee’s engineering firm, will soon become one of the anchors of the Schuyler Avenue corridor that has been updated with streetscapes on both North and South Schuyler with the bike lanes, curb cuts and the new River Valley Metro bus depot.

Piggush, who said he’d like to increase from his current 15 employees to 24 in the future, added people just have to block out the “noise.” People are attracted to downtowns for the vibe.

“The shopping is an experience in a downtown,” he said. “I think that’s why people are kind of starting to stray away from malls. The experience just isn’t there. It’s more transactional. Downtowns are making a comeback because people want to feel something unique and authentic. And each downtown is its own unique and authentic experience.

“... Our team is ecstatic about coming downtown because they want to be able to go walk to lunch or go to the [train] depot and listen to something at lunch or just walk period.”

<strong>OTHER BUSINESS</strong>

Peggy Mayer, executive director of the KDC, gave a welcoming address that included honoring downtown retailers Bob and Zandra Cross of Love Christian Center for their 45 years in business.

Bill Yohnka, executive director of the Kankakee Riverfront Society, spoke briefly about the upcoming Brick by Brick: Building our Riverwalk fundraising event from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Kankakee Depot.

KDC President Scott Smith, also president of First Trust Bank, presided over the meeting. KDC Treasurer Matt Olszewski, vice president at Peoples Bank, gave the financial report, while Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis gave closing remarks with a reminder about the Christmas Parade set for 4 p.m. Dec. 10 in downtown Kankakee.

Curtis said that Dennis Baron, longtime attorney and former longtime Kankakee alderman — also Dave’s father — as well as a Kankakee resident, will serve as the parade’s grand marshal.