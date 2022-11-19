KLASEY: The last race of the 'Kankakee Flyer'

Joie Ray, Kankakee native and three-time Olympic competitor, loved to run; he was a dominant figure on both indoor and outdoor tracks during the 1920s. Ray’s biographical sketch in the USA Track and Field Hall of Fame describes him as “one of the most versatile distance runners of the 1920s, being able to run competitively at any distance from the one mile to the marathon.”

On the evening of Jan. 26, 1967, at the age of 72, the “Kankakee Flyer” took part in his last race — the prestigious Wanamaker Mile at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Ray’s participation in the event was not as a runner, however, but as the race’s honorary starter.

His starter’s role was in recognition of the fiftieth anniversary of the first Wanamaker race he had won back in 1917. From 1917 though 1924, Joie Ray crossed the finish line first in seven of the eight annual Wanamaker events.

A New York newspaper story on the event described Ray as “one of the world’s best-conditioned 72-year-old men. Despite gray hair, glasses and extra bulk on his 5-foot, 5-inch frame (he weighs 147 pounds, up 22 from his prime), he has a ruddy, healthy outdoor look….Ray became famous for his 1925 mile time indoors (4:12, a world record) and outdoors (4:14.2, an American record).”

Joie Ray was born Joseph William Ray on April 13, 1894, in Momence, but spent his childhood and teenage years in Kankakee. At the age of eight, after a series of early childhood illnesses, he joined the Kankakee YMCA. He worked hard to improve his strength and endurance; within a few years, Joie was boxing, wrestling, lifting weights, and significantly, running.

As a young teen, he became well-known locally for his frequent races against the trolley car that ran “from Electric (now Beckman) Park to downtown Kankakee via Osborn, Eagle, Harrison and Court thoroughfares,” wrote retired Sports Editor Herb Jannusch in the Daily Journal a few days after Ray’s death on May 15, 1978.

“That was the route of the old Kankakee Electric Railway…and the motormen of the rickety, swaying cars mentally cursed the stops they had to make to take on or discharge passengers.

“The delays gave the tireless, smooth-striding teenager in overalls and bare feet the chance to make up the distance he’d lose when the clang-clanging trolley was permitted to hit maximum speed for more than two or three blocks. The stocky lad, whose name the streetcar jockeys didn’t yet know, made the race almost every day, sometimes two or three times a day, never seeming to tire, and most of the time he was an easy winner. A few years later, though, those motormen were bragging about how they had helped Joie Ray, the world’s greatest distance runner, develop his stamina, speed, rhythm and pace.”

In 1910, at age 16, Ray entered his first race against human (rather than trolley-car) competition — a 5-mile event in Chicago. Against a field of experienced runners, the teenager finished third; two months later, he won another 5-mile race in record time.

That win brought the young runner an invitation to run for the prestigious Illinois Athletic Club. For the rest of his running career, Ray would compete wearing the IAC’s colors. By the time he was 21 years old, Ray had established himself as one of the best middle-distance runners in the world. In distances ranging from one-half mile to 5 miles, indoors and outdoors, he won race after race and set or tied record after record.

Probably his most-well-known record was set on March 17, 1925, at the Knights of Columbus Games in New York City. Running in the 1-mile race on Madison Square Garden’s banked wooden track, Ray “sped to victory in 4:12, equaling the world’s indoor record set recently by the incomparable Paavo [Nurmi],” reported the Chicago Tribune. “Ray, with a dazzling sprint over the last lap, fought off a desperate challenge by [Lloyd] Hahn to win by four yards.”

Nurmi, nicknamed “The Flying Finn,” had been scheduled to run in the 1-mile race, but withdrew after suffering severe cramps in a preceding event. “Ray demonstrated that had Nurmi started, he would have forced the great Finn to better than a 4:12 mile. It required a Nurmi to question Ray’s supremacy, and Nurmi was unavailable.”

The “Kankakee Flyer” competed in the 1920, 1924 and 1928 Olympic Games, but with disappointing results. He finished eighth in the 1,500-meter race in 1920, and won his only Olympic medal (a bronze) in the 3,000-meter team race in 1924. Ray competed in two events in 1928, finishing 14th in the 10,000-meter race, and fifth in the marathon. In that 26.2-mile event, he led for the first 25 miles, then faded in the last mile to finish with a time of 2 hours, 36 minutes.

After the 1928 Olympics, Ray signed with a promoter and embarked on a series of unusual competitions including roller skating races, snowshoe races and running against racehorses. In 1936, at the age of 42, he retired from all forms of competitive events. He settled in Gary, Ind., and worked in a steel mill for the next 24 years, retiring from that job in 1960.

Until he was in his seventies, Ray started each day with a run of one or two miles, typically clocking a 1-mile time of under seven minutes. On May 15, 1978, Joie Ray lost his race with a never-beaten competitor, the Grim Reaper. He was 84 years of age when he died in a Michigan nursing home.

Only four months before competing in the marathon race at the 1928 Olympics, Joie Ray ran in his first-ever marathon. Where was that race, and how did he do?

Answer: Ray ran in the famed Boston Marathon on April 19, 1928. He finished in third place, with a time of 2 hours, 41 minutes (his fifth-place Olympic Marathon time was five minutes faster, at 2 hours, 36 minutes).