Gym rehab at Momence's St. Pat's is 'absolutely remarkable'

MOMENCE — One of Father Peter Jankowski’s favorite scripture verses, in short, goes something like this: “When I was hungry, you gave me food.”

“How many times do we say that scripture or hear people recite it?” Father Pete rhetorically asked earlier this week while in his Momence home connected to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

“We say it. But how many people live it?”

Count Father Pete as one who tries to live it. He has proof to back up that verse these days.

About a one minute walk north of the church rectory front door, there is something similar to a miracle taking place just off of Second Street.

The former St. Patrick’s Academy gymnasium, a 1931 structure according to a cornerstone on the southwest corner of the brick building, is going through a renovation process.

The former four-story, 50,000-square-foot school building was demolished in 2016.

<strong>PLACE FOR THE COMMUNITY</strong>

The gym rehab, a process that started only a month or so ago and is expected to continue through all of 2023, will transform the sleepy, worn out three-story gym complex into what Father Pete envisions as something all of Momence will can use.

A community center.

Once the location where St. Pat’s Academy students played basketball games and volleyball matches, where the parish held New Year’s Eve dances and where beef cookout diners ate dinner, the building is now going through a major overhaul.

Inside the structure alone, the projected renovation cost likely will be in the neighborhood of $250,000.

That cost, of course, would have been so far out of bounds for the church that any former boys’ heavyweight basketball team would have called a foul on itself.

Instead, through connections with contractors, through the generosity of parishioners and through the goodwill of city businesses, this extensive renovation will likely cost the parish less than 10% of the projected cost.

Father Pete estimates the parish’s cost will be about $20,000.

“This is not just a gym for St. Pat’s. This is a place for the community. There is nothing like this in Momence,” he said.

On this chilly Wednesday morning, a three-man crew from Veterans Floor Inc., of Rockford, were applying the first coat of sealer to the freshly stripped and sanded maple hardwood basketball floor.

Around the corner, Joe Kraus, owner of Momence-based Kraus & Sons Remodeling LLC, and who is also a longtime parishioner, inspected the early stages of a project which is transforming a storage closet into a women’s restroom.

“We have so many good people at this church. They just keep helping. I said I’m putting in purgatory points,” Kraus cracked.

Up next will be the installation of new windows. There is talk of new interior lighting. New lights have been added outside. Father Pete is kicking around the idea that perhaps an actual parking lot could be installed.

The building’s old roof was rehabbed. Gutters were installed.

The approximate $15,000 expense for the hardwood floor resurfacing is being covered by a person who wants to remain anonymous. A Momence-based company is talked of paying for the windows.

Others are lending their skills in the trades.

<strong>TOO IMPORTANT TO LOSE</strong>

One organization assisting with help is Momence-based Van Drunen Farms.

Ted Petersen, Van Drunen’s community liaison, said the property is simply too important to Momence and the surrounding area to watch it fade away.

He noted once Father Pete made his intentions known, the company looked for ways to help.

Van Drunen’s is looking to help install new windows, starting with the north side. He said the company will also purchase 240 new folding chairs which will not scratch the hardwood floor’s new finish.

The company previously purchased four new exterior doors as well as gutters.

Van Drunen’s uses the facility for company gatherings and has one slated for early December. He noted employees have used the gym to play basketball.

“This is such a great building. Jeff and Kevin [Van Drunen] just couldn’t see this coming down. This building might be old, but it has a good foundation. It’s a sound structure. This place means a lot to the community.”

Simply put, Petersen said, this is the only Momence location that can support an event of up to 300 guests.

As a show of gratitude to the Van Drunen assist, he suggested having the company logo painted at center court. Van Drunen’s declined the offer.

Petersen said the reason for declining the offer was simple.

“This is the St. Pat’s gym. We would love to see the clover leaf put back in the middle of the floor. Jeff and Kevin love to help out. They like to be part of the solution but not the entire solution.”

Petersen is hoping other companies and other individuals come forward.

“This is a real nice venue. It will be well used.”

That is Father Pete’s plan. He would like to see constant activity at the site. Just like the days when the grade schoolers were playing kickball or dodgeball.

“This will be something that is for all of Momence. It’s absolutely remarkable.”