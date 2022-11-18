Bourbonnais Elementary board approves tentative 2022 tax levy

BOURBONNAIS — Local districts have begun the process of requesting the money that will eventually be footed by taxpayers on their 2023 tax bills.

On Tuesday, the Bourbonnais Elementary School Board approved the tentative 2022 tax levy during a meeting in the District 53 administration building.

A public hearing on the levy is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 13. The board is set to vote on final approval of the levy after the hearing.

Dennis Crawford, chief school business official, noted that property taxes account for a major piece of the district’s annual funding.

The other two main sources are evidence-based state funding and grants.

“Now, this is an interesting year because we are in a PTELL [Property Tax Extension Limitation Law] county, and what that basically means is we have tax cap restrictions on us,” Crawford said.

As Kankakee County is subject to the tax cap, increases in property taxes are limited to the lesser of 5% or the change in the Consumer Price Index.

For the year 2021, which is used to calculate the 2022 levy, the CPI was 7%.

Crawford explained that the CPI percentage has historically been greater than the tax cap percentage.

“Normally, we’ve always had CPI [for the levy increase] because it’s under 5%,” he said. “Now it is the opposite. We are capped at 5%, even though [CPI] is at 7%.”

Superintendent Adam Ehrman said that districts will see the effect of PTELL on their tax levies this year for the first time he can recall.

“I’ve been a superintendent for almost 15 years now. This is the first time in my career that CPI for the levy has been above that 5%,” Ehrman said. “The highest I’ve ever seen was 4.1%. So, this is the first time that truly what you are levying for is not going to cover the inflation costs that we actually have.”

If the district was not limited to the tax cap, Crawford said he would be multiplying last year’s extension by 7% to calculate the increase in the district’s tax levy.

“We would be looking at somewhere just over $1 million in additional revenue we can claim to help support the school system, but we are tax capped,” Crawford said. “What does that mean? I can’t get the 7%. The highest I can capture is 5%. ... So, we lose out on this 2% that’s out there.”

In total, the district’s anticipated 2022 levy amounts to $15,665,394, including $740,965 in new tax revenue from CPI [at 5%].

The assessor’s office also indicates about $3.4 million in new property in the area, amounting to another $105,129 for the district.

Combined, this would bring an increase of $846,094 over the 2021 levy of $14,819,300.

However, the district will be requesting more than the anticipated amount; the request will be for $15,769,065, a $949,765 increase [6.4%] over the 2021 levy.

If the levy was not capped, the request could be for an increase of as much as $1,142,480 [7.7%] over the 2021 levy.

“I always request more, and the reason I do this is because you get what you ask for,” he noted.

If new property values ended up higher than the assessor’s estimate, for example, at $5 million instead of $3.4 million, the district would be unable to claim those additional dollars from new property if it asked for a lesser amount, he explained.

“I don’t like to leave money on the table,” Crawford said. “We’d like to get that and use it to educate our students.”