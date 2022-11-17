Mayor Curtis to host turkey giveaway on Saturday

KANKAKEE — From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot of the municipal building, Mayor Chris Curtis once again will provide turkeys or ham with other Thanksgiving-related sides to members of the community.

This event, sponsored by local businesses and the mayor, will provide free Thanksgiving dinners to residents on a first-registered, first-served basis.

“For the second year, we take part in this tradition of giving away Thanksgiving meals to families in the City of Kankakee,” said Mayor Curtis in a news release. “Last year, we gave away meals to 179 families, and this year, when the cost of living is increasing and economic conditions are becoming more difficult, we have to provide more to the community.

“I would like to thank the support of local sponsors Geoffrey, Johns & Associates, Walmart, Berkot’s Super Foods, Jewel Osco, as well as David Guzman in the mayor’s office, for their contribution, generosity and commitment to the city of Kankakee and for making this possible. This will be an exciting day and we look forward to growing each year.”

The mayor’s office is registering residents by phone at 815-933-0500; however, residents can also sign up by going to <a href="https://citykankakee-il.gov/turkeygiveaway/" target="_blank">citykankakee-il.gov/turkeygiveaway</a>.

Rain or shine, the mayor and volunteers will be outdoors distributing food so that families have what they need to make the holidays special.