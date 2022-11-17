Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society preserves Paul's love of history

For countless Kankakee Community College students, Jim Paul was more than a history teacher.

Paul was living history.

He would dress, act and speak the part of a historical figure. He would be Karl Marx, Napoleon or Juan Peron. For local audiences, Paul would be pioneers and settlers George Letourneau, Noel LeVasseur or Thomas Durham.

On Tuesday, Paul was Thomas Durham, an early Kankakee County Quaker abolitionist, for the audience at the annual Fleur-de-Lis Celebration Dinner. Some 78 people attended at the Kankakee Country Club. The event is designed to spur interest in Kankakee County’s French Heritage.

The group gave Paul its Award of Excellence for his role in teaching history and helping to preserve it. Paul, a retired teacher from Kankakee Community College, is the president of the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society.

In presenting the award to Paul, past recipient Norma Meier said Paul was a teacher who “gave voice to the past.”

For 34 years at KCC and for many other audiences in the community then and now, Paul has appeared in character.

It started when he was working on his doctorate at Illinois State University and he appeared as philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche. Nietzsche, often controversial, was the originator of the phrase, “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

As part of his role, Paul does more than just lecture to the crowd. He adopts a question-and-answer format. Tuesday night, he passed out sealed questions to each table to get the presentation started.

Often, he explained, a teacher is on one plane and the students and audience are on another. The art of asking the question levels the field while getting more people involved.

The many personas of Jim Paul during the years have also included Alexander the Great, a man from the Renaissance, Martin Luther, Louis XIV, a British parliamentarian complaining about the American rebels, World War I soldier Robert Graves, a Conquistador, a rebel against Spain before the Spanish-American War and Field Marshal Erwin Rommel.

He has about a closetful of props and costume items, but that is not the point, he said. The idea is to make the history come alive through speech. Paul has the roles down now, but when starting, about 20 hours of research would go into one presentation.

Paul grew up in southern Indiana and graduated from Southern Illinois University. He spent some time in the insurance industry and also studied to be a seminarian, which awakened within him a love of teaching. He earned a masters in 1972 from SIU with a thesis based on Teddy Roosevelt’s corollary to the Monroe Doctrine: “Speak softly and carry a big stick.”

He came to Kankakee in a geographical desire to be closer to some family. He joined KCC in 1972, added philosophy to his teaching duties in 1976, a class in Death and Dying in 1986 and Latin American History in 1990.

Vic Johnson, the former history columnist at The Daily Journal, encouraged him to get involved with documenting the stories of a generation of French-Canadian descendants before they passed away. Paul did that with help from his students. That project started in the late 1990s and led to a website and a wall of history, both still maintained by the college.

Now Paul is involved with what he calls “public history.” It’s a local history of artifacts and activities. He has been the president of the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society since 2016 and has served on the Kankakee County Historic Preservation Commission.

“People should know their history,” he said. Local history, he adds, is the doorway to state, national and global history. Paul said the Mayor of Bourbonnais, Paul Schore, has it exactly right when he points to the fact that the coming community campus for the village will have a fleur-de-lis that can be spotted from the air.

It will be there, the mayor said, because that describes, “who we are.”

The society partnered with the village of Bourbonnais to rebuild and restore the log schoolhouse. It also operates the George R. Letourneau home at 698 Stratford Drive East.

That building is the site of the early Bourbonnais Post Office. Letourneau purchased it in 1852. He and his wife, Elodie, raised five sons and six daughters there. The home was narrowly saved from being used as a fire practice exercise in 1986. Filled with period artifacts, it is now open to the public on the first and third Sundays of the month.

The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society raises funds through two annual craft shows at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds. One is July 4. The other is coming up Dec. 3.

Paul was the first person in his family to graduate from college. Watching him receive the award Tuesday were his daughter, Christina, and son-in-law, Andy, with their children, grandson, Raylan, and granddaughter, Cayla.