BBCHS board OKs tentative tax levy, talks burden on taxpayers

BRADLEY — The time of year has come for school boards to approve the amount of money their districts will be requesting in taxes from the local community.

The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307 School Board approved the tentative 2022 tax levy request during its meeting Monday in the school’s boardroom.

While the approval of the tentative levy was a routine action, Chief School Business Official Chris Hammond said the 2022 levy year, which represents taxes that will be paid in 2023, is anything but typical.

“This is a different levy year than any other year that we’ve ever had,” he said. “It’s kind of that way across the state, and it’s mostly due to CPI.”

Kankakee County is subject to Property Tax Extension Limitation Law, which dictates that property tax increases are limited to the lesser of 5% over the prior year’s extension or the change in the Consumer Price Index.

The CPI used to calculate 2022 extensions is measured from December 2020 to December 2021 and amounts to 7%. Because of PTELL, taxing bodies are to use the lesser rate of 5%.

Historically, 5% has always been the greater amount.

“In years past, CPI was, for example, 2%, and I would usually come to you with a tentative levy that is 4.98%, thereby almost hitting that truth-in-taxation level of 5% [but] staying just underneath that buffer to be able to capture any new taxes we may have,” Hammond explained to the board.

He noted that the district always requests a greater extension than it will likely receive so that no potential tax dollars are left on the table.

Therefore, the district will be requesting an increase of greater than 5% this year.

The tentative levy request is $18,610,445, an increase of 9.26% over the 2021 levy.

Hammond said he anticipates the district will actually receive a lower amount — $17,452,685.

The district’s 2021 tax extension was $16,482,452.

“If we didn’t ask for more than 5%, we would leave all that new tax money for new property, commercial property and so forth, on the table and we’d never get that back,” Hammond said.

This year, there is $7.5 million in new property in the area that the district is eligible to receive taxes from, he said.

A truth in taxation hearing is legally required for a requested increase of greater than 5%.

The hearing for BBCHS is set for 5:45 p.m. Dec. 12. The board is scheduled to approve the final levy following the hearing.

<strong>HISTORY</strong>

Hammond said this year’s levy request was preceded by a historic period of low inflation.

From 1994 to 2003, the average CPI was 1.95%; from 2004 to 2013 it averaged 2.49%, and from 2014 to present it has averaged 1.95%, according to Hammond’s presentation.

“We’re actually below average based on the previous two decades. That doesn’t soften it,” he said. “I don’t want to downplay the fact that we’re getting 5% with CPI. That’s going to raise taxes, but I also want to be mindful that we are trying to be the best stewards of our tax money.”

Hammond noted the building has “a lot of need.” Its mobile classrooms are in need of replacement. The district is in the midst of a multi-year project to provide air conditioning throughout the building. It also has areas needing updates for handicap accessibility.

The board decided against placing a referendum for proposed multi-million dollar building renovations and upgrades this November.

“It looks like we are asking for a lot more. We’re asking for what we can get is what we’re doing,” Hammond said. “We’ve always done that. If we didn’t do that, we wouldn’t be a good steward of district money, taxpayer money, and we wouldn’t be doing what’s in the best interest of the district.”

<strong>BOARD WEIGHS IN</strong>

While the tentative levy was unanimously approved, Board Vice President Mike O’Gorman questioned the amount being asked for from taxpayers.

He noted that the cost of living increase is expected to continue, so the impact on taxpayers will likely continue to build.

“Presumably, [CPI] will hit 5% again next year,” he said. “So we’ll have two years in a row, presumably, that we’ll be at max levy, and yet the strategy is exactly the same as when it was 2% or 1% or whatever the case may be.”

O’Gorman said he understands the need to capture all available tax dollars; however, he feels the district should look into other strategies for revenue, such as rebate programs.

He said the district should be considering how to potentially “soften the blow” for taxpayers during challenging economic times.

“I’m strongly concerned about what I think is a disconnect between our levy, and where we are going with the potential building project, in conjunction with…the building of reserves…” he said. “At some point, you know, it starts to then say, are we over-levying?”

Hammond said that if the building did not have so many issues needing attention, the district might be in a better position to look into alternatives to asking for maximum tax dollars.

“It’s hard, but I have to be a steward,” Hammond said. “I live in the community. My taxes will go up as well, but in the same breath, I still have to maintain and do what’s right for the district.”

Board President Justin Caldwell noted that, when the board decided not to run a referendum for building upgrades on the Nov. 8 ballot, members had also discussed putting a committee together to decide the next steps.

The committee would have community involvement and input, he said.

Now that the elections are over, Caldwell said it is time to revisit concepts that were previously discussed, such as how to reduce the burden on taxpayers.

“Whether we move forward with the project and we spend the fund balance down, or whatever it is, we need to have a plan.”