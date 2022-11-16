Welcome home, Tyler: Bradley wants streets lined with well-wishers

BRADLEY — Seriously wounded Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey soon will be headed home, and the village of Bradley administration is hoping residents can provide a very warm welcome.

Bailey is set to return to Bradley after a lengthy stay in the Chicago area, where he has been undergoing therapies for the near-fatal wounds suffered in the Dec. 29 shooting outside of the Comfort Inn in Bradley.

Bailey is anticipated to arrive in Bradley at 2-2:30 p.m. Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving. His first stop will be the place where he reported to work nearly every day — the Bradley Police Department along West Broadway Street at village hall.

However, Bradley Mayor Mike Watson is hoping for more than just greetings from well-wishers at village hall. Watson would like to see the route from Interstate 57’s 327 interchange at Peotone as Bailey and his police escort travel to Illinois Route 50 to East Broadway to West Broadway lined with residents and well-wishers.

“I’m asking people to line the route with encouragement and cheers,” Watson said after Monday’s Bradley Village meeting. “This is a welcome home. Tyler’s been in a long recovery. We appreciate his service, and we want to make him feel back home.”

In the incident, a second Bradley Police Officer, Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, was slain.

Two people — Darius D. Sullivan, of Bourbonnais, and Xandria Harris, of Bradley — were arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder. Neither case has gone to trial.