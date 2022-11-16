Kankakee County Board no longer the 'good old boys'

Women are beginning to take on more of a leadership role on the Kankakee County Board.

After the Nov. 8 election, about one-third of the county board will be comprised by women. Nine of the county’s 28 district seats will be represented by a woman board member, effective at the Dec. 13 board meeting.

This is believed to be the most women ever on the Kankakee County Board.

“This is something that is good,” said Tinker Parker, who has been on the board for seven years. “The women on the board, they all contribute. We’ve always heard the county board was the ‘Good Old Boys,’ which is the furthest thing from the truth. We all have our own voice.”

There were seven women on the current board, which will conclude the 2022 fiscal year at the end of November. Seven new board members will be sworn in at 9 a.m. Dec. 7.

Five of the new members are women — Kathleen Rittmanic-Emme, a Republican in District 8; Jessica Andrade, a Democrat, District 13; Amber Turner, a Republican, District 15; Peggy Sue Munday, a Republican, District 21; and Amanda Armer-Irps, a Republican, District 28. Other newcomers to be sworn in are Republicans Chad Scanlon in District 12 and Jeffery Ashcraft in District 20.

In addition to Parker, the other women board members are Carol Webber, Patricia Polk and Rosemary Foster.

<strong>FIRST HISPANIC MEMBER</strong>

Andrade, who will represent parts of Kankakee, will be the first Hispanic on the county board. She’s looking forward to holding her first political office.

“When I won, I had so many messages,” she said. “One was, ‘When you won, we all won.’ It brought me to tears, and that’s a lot of pressure.”

Andrade, 33, is a home health care worker, and she has lived in Kankakee for most of her life, except for one year when she lived in Momence. She’s a graduate of Kankakee High School and lives on South Greenwood Avenue with her husband, Fernando, and four children.

“I’m getting a lot of support from all the people in my district,” Andrade said. “I’ve always been the shy girl standing on the sidelines or the one in the corner.”

That fact certainly will change.

She knows she’ll have to be more assertive in this new role, and she can’t thank Kankakee Aldermen Dave Baron, D-2, and Mike O’Brien, D-2, enough for their encouragement in seeking to represent her neighborhood.

Andrade still is trying to grasp the enormity of being a woman on the board and the first Hispanic. Kankakee County’s population is 11.6% Hispanic or Latino, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.

In the city of Kankakee, the Hispanic population is 20.1%.

“It will be different,” said Andrade, who is bilingual. “I’ve been a translator for about 10 years in our local community. Just trying to understand everything for our residents is difficult.”

For instance, property taxes and understanding what is city regulations and what is county and having to explain those things to Hispanics is a challenge. She’s gotten to know city officials in the process.

“That has helped to explain things to people in my community,” Andrade said. “Now, I will be able to help them a little bit more.”

<strong>WILLING MENTORS</strong>

Republicans Parker and Webber, who has been on the board for nine years, will be mentors to the new members, regardless of party affiliation.

“It’s nice to have some more women joining the board, and we give a different perspective,” Parker said.

Webber said it’s important for the board to be all-inclusive.

“The current county board members welcome all seven newly-elected members because of the ideas, concerns, experience and opinions that they bring to the meetings,” she said in a email to the Daily Journal. “Diversity is often positive.”

Parker said she and Webber have taken on leadership roles.

“She’s chairman of the Community Services Committee, and I’m her co-chair,” Parker said.

Parker added Chairman Andy Wheeler often asks for their input and confides in them on issues facing the county.

“All of us have been given a chance to be a leader to work with other countywide officials and department heads,” she said. “Regardless of what people think, we’ve never been considered as less. The women have always been treated as equals.

“We might talk too much, so we should probably not sit together. It’s going to be good to have new [women] members on the board. I’m excited about that.”

Parker likes that the new board is going to be a cohesive group.

“We adore Pat Polk, as she’s so talented,” she said. “Rosemary Foster is so nice. We can mentor. … When I was starting out on the board, Todd Sirois told me it takes two years to learn the ins and outs because county [government] is so different than state.

“We will work together.”