Bradley OKs school resource officer, promotes O'Connor

BRADLEY — The Bradley Village Board approved a three-year contract with the Bradley Elementary School District to provide a school resource officer to the district.

Bradley Police Chief Don Barber told trustees at Monday’s meeting the officer who will be dedicated to the school district has not yet been selected. He noted at least four officers have expressed interest and interviews are being conducted.

The agreement means the school will pay half of the officer’s salary and the village the other half while in the program.

The village has had a similar agreement with Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School for more than 25 years.

The village had a police officer in Bradley schools through the anti-drug use DARE program and the anti-gang program, GREAT. Federal funding was halted for those programs.

The last year the Bradley police were in the village’s elementary school district classrooms was in 2007.

Barber said the foundation of the program, in addition to providing a security presence, is rebuilding trust of law enforcement with the youth.

The plan is for the officer to start in January so he or she will have time to complete any necessary training before becoming a school resource officer.

The officer would be a village employee but would work during school days and school hours; the idea is for the officer to be stationed at Bradley Central and rotate to the other Bradley schools on certain days.

“We’ve been talking about this for quite a long time,” Bradley Elementary School District Superintendent Scott Goselin said earlier this year. “Other area schools have them. The presence of an officer in our schools is not just for safety but [for police] to have a relationship with our kids as well.”

<strong>O’CONNOR PROMOTED</strong>

Nine-year Bradley Police Officer Brandon O’Connor was promoted to the rank of sergeant.

O’Connor, 36, of Bradley, had his sergeant’s badge placed on his uniform.

He will be one of seven sergeants on the 36-member police department. He had been a detective for the past five years and had served with the canine, Pato, for three years before Pato was retired.

“I hope to be a help to the patrol officers and the community in whatever way I can,” he said after the meeting. “This had long been a goal.”

A 2004 graduate of Herscher High School, O’Connor, a former resident of Limestone, had served for five years as a part-time officer for Aroma Park before being hired by Bradley.

O’Connor will be a sergeant for the department’s patrol division. Six of the department’s sergeants supervise patrol officers, and one is in the detective bureau.