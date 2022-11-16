Beasley takes the helm at the Kankakee Public Library

KANKAKEE — Allison Beasley started her Kankakee Public Library career as a part-timer in 1996 as she was working her way toward a speech communication degree from Eastern Illinois University.

Little did the now 46-year-old Kankakee library director know where her career was going to lead.

With her recent hire for the $80,000-per-year-position, which she will assume on Dec. 1 to replace the retiring Steve Bertrand, the library director of the past 13 years, Beasley might need to pinch herself regarding where she finds herself today.

Beasley, who came to this region at the age of 3, and who has been a west Kankakee resident for many years, was recently appointed as the director of the organization. Beasley has been the assistant director since 2009, which is when Bertrand had been promoted as library director.

After a nationwide search, the nine-member library board — which oversees a $2 million budget, the sizable portion of which is devoted to the $45,000 monthly rent to Heritage Development Co., the company that built the seven-story structure that helps anchor downtown Kankakee — selected Beasley from the initial list of eight applicants.

She was approved by a 7-1 vote by the nine-member board. The board currently has one open seat.

The library board operates independently from the Kankakee administration.

<strong>‘A MAGICAL PLACE’</strong>

Beasley could not imagine herself in any place other than the Kankakee Public Library.

“Libraries are a magical place. And this one is so unique. This is such a ‘nontraditional’ library,” she said. Nontraditional in the fact it is located within a downtown office building.

The library, of course, has called the Executive Office Centre home since January 2004. The library consumes about 54%, or 40,588 square feet, of the Executive Office Centre, which comprises the southeast corner of the East Court Street and South Schuyler Avenue intersection.

A self-described avid reader, the 1994 Kankakee High School graduate said she never has felt as though she is heading off to work when she points her car toward the library.

“It’s a dream job,” she said. “This is a dream organization. ... It’s an honor to be here.”

Describing herself as an energetic and community-minded person, Beasley has been at the forefront of Kankakee’s highly-successful Merchant Street MusicFest as well as part of the Kankakee Events Partnership. The partnership is comprised of the library, city of Kankakee and the Kankakee Development Corporation.

<strong>BIG SHOES TO FILL</strong>

Assuming this expanded role, Beasley said she likely has to take a step back from the Merchant Street event but certainly will remain involved.

She said more of her attention will shift to the library’s operations. She will continue her involvement with the KDC, where she serves as its board’s vice president.

Succeeding Bertrand’s lengthy tenure, which, of course, included operating a library through a pandemic, will not be an easy task. Bertrand did not have an easy transition either as he succeeded the popular Cindy Fuerst, who resigned in 2009 to take over the Vernon Area Public Library in Lincolnshire.

Because she has been a part of the organization for so many years, Beasley anticipates a seamless transition. She anticipates putting her own touch on the library operation but nothing that would be considered dramatic.

She does hope to have an assistant library director hired by early March.

Library board president Bruce Conway said the national search was conducted as a prudent matter. He noted Beasley insisted a national search be conducted.

But, he said, the board had strong feelings toward the then-assistant director.

He said the list of eight candidates was narrowed to five and then reduced to three. One candidate withdrew their name before the final interview.

Beasley’s long library involvement will allow her to hit the ground running, Conway said.

“Allison’s knowledge and involvement of the system and her knowledge of the community makes her a great person for this position,” he said. He noted Beasley is well-respected throughout the area.

“This will be a seamless transition, but she has some ideas of her own as well,” he said in terms of service expansion.

He noted libraries have become much more than places to check out a book or a magazine.

“There is so much happening with the library. I’m just so happy that we as a board came together. The process went well. I am pleased the process is complete and pleased it ended with the appointment of Allison,” Conway said.

Beasley would second that thought.