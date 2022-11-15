River Valley Metro buses to be used as warming centers

As winter’s cold approaches, River Valley Metro is reminding Kankakee County area that its buses can be used as warming centers.

Whenever the wind chill dips to zero or below, rides on all local, fixed route buses are free for the remainder of that day, according to a news release from River Valley Metro.

The bus service encourages those who need a place to stay warm to use its buses to get to a safe place, or simply to ride the buses and stay warm for as long as they wish.

Notifications will be posted on RiverValleyMetro.com and on its Facebook page whenever it is determined that rides will be free.

River Valley Metro Mass Transit District serves the urbanized area of Kankakee County with more than 300 bus stops on 11 routes, enabling residents of the Kankakee County area to attend school, go to work, keep appointments and visit friends.

It also provides a commuter bus service to Midway Airport from Bourbonnais and Manteno.

Additionally, Metro Plus provides bus service by appointment for those who meet ADA eligibility requirements.