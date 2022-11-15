Kankakee Riverfront Society hosting fundraising event Dec. 3

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Riverfront Society and The Currents of Kankakee will be hosting an open house and community update on the riverwalk project along the Kankakee River entitled “Brick by Brick: Building our Riverwalk.”

The society is looking to raise $40,000 as a jumpstart goal to help fund the development of the about 4-mile riverwalk — which is to stretch from the Frank Lloyd Wright museum property at South Harrison Avenue to the Riverside Medical Center campus in west Kankakee — according to a flyer sent out by Kankakee Riverfront Society’s executive director, Bill Yohnka.

The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Kankakee Depot, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee, with remarks at 5:30 p.m.

At the event, community members can pick out and “buy” a brick from the boathouse on the site of the East Riverwalk project.

Purchased bricks “will remain as they are in the historic structure but will forever digitally tell your story celebrating our river and community,” according to the flyer.

A suggested donation of $30 will include food and drinks.

The entire project has been projected to cost in the $30 million range. The project’s first phase, the East Riverwalk being developed on a 1-acre parcel at the southeast corner of East River Street and South Schuyler Avenue, is slated to be $3.25 million to $3.5 million.

All money raised at the event will go to The Currents of Kankakee in support of the East Riverwalk community match.