Horton, former KCC president, dies at 90

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College’s third president, Lilburn H. Horton Jr., whose tenure spanned from 1977-87, died Nov. 8 at age 90.

Horton was credited with leading the college through many accomplishments and milestones.

During his tenure, KCC’s credit enrollment increased by more than 50%, and the continuing education enrollment increased more than 160%, according to a KCC news release.

The college became the local administrator of the Comprehensive Employment Training Act, predecessor of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, during Horton’s time as well.

KCC expanded program offerings, paid off its mortgage, and established an art collection after obtaining an Illinois Arts Council grant for the college during the time of Horton’s presidency, according to the release.

“[Horton] stewarded the initial funds the college has used to acquire and maintain an art collection,” said Michael Boyd, KCC’s current president, in the release. “It was Burnie’s vision to develop on-campus athletic facilities so that KCC’s teams could play home games on campus.”

Horton also worked with the KCC Board of Trustees to bring about several building renovations, and the college’s first activities/athletics building was constructed during his time as president.

He worked with the University of Illinois’ landscape architecture department to have a comprehensive plan for landscaping and tree planting, which it did at no charge.

In addition to beautification of the college, a “prairie acre” of native Illinois vegetation was developed on the west side of the campus. This area was dedicated as the “L.H. Horton, Jr. Prairie Acre” at the time of his retirement from KCC in 1987.

Larry Huffman, who became KCC’s president immediately after Horton, recalled having worked with Horton in several capacities.

“It was my pleasure to have worked with Dr. Horton at Western Illinois University, the Illinois Community College Trustees Association, and finally for 10 years at KCC,” Huffman said in the release. “He was one of the brightest people I’ve ever known, and I was fortunately able to learn a lot from him over the years.”

Horton was born on May 1, 1932 in Haysi, Va.

He earned two bachelor’s degrees from the University of Cincinnati in 1954 and 1955.

Horton then completed a master’s degree from Fort Hays State University in 1960. In 1970, he completed a doctorate in higher education from Indiana University.

Before coming to KCC as its third full-time president, Horton was executive director of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association.

He also worked at Western Illinois University in Macomb, Fort Hays State University in Kansas, Washington State University and at a junior high in Cincinnati.

Horton left KCC at the end of June 1987 to become superintendent/president at San Joaquin Delta Community College in California, where he served until 1999. He is the longest-serving president in that college’s history.

At the time of his death, Horton resided in Stanwood, Washington, near Seattle.

His wife, Elizabeth, passed away in November 2019. Horton has two sons, David and Lilburn (Lee) III; a daughter, Genevieve (Merrill); as well as five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In a September 1978 profile for the KCC student newspaper, Horton said his main job as president was to “provide quality education opportunities to everyone in the college district.”

“I feel KCC has one of the better programs in the state, and that students who transfer to senior institutions do better than those entering as freshmen,” he said in the profile.

In a June 17, 1987, interview with James Paul, retired KCC professor, Horton discussed his years at KCC.

“We tried to really work on all aspects of the campus environment to make it a better place to work, a place that students and staff could be proud of, and a place that you would want to attend,” he said in the interview.

Horton also said he tried to make KCC into “one of the best small public community colleges anyplace,” adding that, “I think this is a school of integrity and academic quality and one of beauty.”

The Horton family has requested that memorial donations in Horton’s name may be directed to the student scholarship fund of the Kankakee Community College Foundation, 100 College Drive, Kankakee, IL 60901; or the Delta College Foundation, 5151 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, CA 95207.

As requested by Horton, there will not be a funeral or other services.