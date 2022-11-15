Construction set to begin on Bourbonnais' Community Campus

BOURBONNAIS — Fifty years after the village of Bourbonnais made a small step in growing the village, it will take a giant leap Wednesday.

Village officials will break ground on the $18.5 million Community Campus plan to be located on 11 acres at Robert Goselin Park behind the Municipal Center.

It was 50 years ago that ground was broken for the village’s Municipal Center, located on the southwest corner of what is now the intersection of William Latham Drive and Main Street NW (also known as Illinois Route 102), where Goselin Park and the Municipal Center are located.

The building cost $232,000 and housed the administration, police department and fire department.

The Community Campus plan features a stage with grass seating, a splash pad, restrooms, a playground and an updated Safety Town for Children.

The area that has been home to the village’s annual Friendship Festival will now be for year-round use.

“We want this to be a lot of things for a lot of people,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said.

Village officials started talking about the idea of a facility three years ago, he said.

“This has been a group effort,” Schore said. “A lot of work has gone into this. There are a lot of nuances.”

Over the course of two-plus years, village officials have used input from residents to shape this vision that will come to fruition over the next 18 months.

Johnson Downs Construction, of Kankakee, was awarded the contract with a bid of $18,519,285. Piggush Simoneau Inc., of Kankakee, came in with a bid of $19,472,793.

Work starts this week, village officials said.

Tim Nugent, mayor of Manteno, said Bourbonnais’ new attraction will enhance what Kankakee County and the region have to offer out-of-town visitors.

Manteno’s The Square on Second offers visitors play structures (such as a jumping pillow, zip line, rotating climber), tree wrapped benches, a fire pit area and a lighted water feature.

It also hosts events such as Rockin’ on the Square, Yoga on the Square, Fire Log Jam and Santa on the Square, according to the village’s website.

“I’ve had so many people from out of town who are visiting and had no idea this was here,” said Nugent, who is also president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County. “It is nice to have places such as Bourbonnais’ for people out of the region. We are creating a destination locations for many events.”

Bourbonnais Township Park District Executive Director Ed Piatt said the county and area have hidden gems that can draw visitors here.

The Community Campus opens up avenues for people to visit Perry Farm Park or Willowhaven Park and Nature Center, or vice versa.

Working together is key to succeeding, Piatt said.

“A synergistic effort allows you to build off one another,” Piatt said. “Together makes us better, stronger and unified.”

Bourbonnais’ Community Campus adds to the region’s many offerings to local and out-of-town visitors, said Nicole Gavin, interim executive director of the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“This project will create another Kankakee County year-round destination that invites residents and visitors alike to visit and enjoy,” Gavin said. “We look forward to the opportunity to partner in marketing this innovative destination as we continue to showcase the many amenities and hidden gems that set our region apart.

“We are excited to welcome new visitors (and new residents) to Bourbonnais and Kankakee County and witness regional economic growth that benefits the entirety of our community.”