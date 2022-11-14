SAFE-T Act court hearing set for Dec. 7

KANKAKEE — Arguments will be heard Dec. 7 in a civil lawsuit in Kankakee County filed by 58 Illinois counties regarding the legality of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, or SAFE-T Act.

The SAFE-T Act was signed into law by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in February 2021.

A crucial part of the bill, the Pretrial Fairness Act, will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.

This section has drawn criticism from law enforcement and state’s attorneys for the elimination of cash bail and rules on how suspects are detained.

On Oct. 31, the Illinois Supreme Court ordered all SAFE-T Act civil lawsuits pending across Illinois be consolidated into the Circuit Court of Kankakee County.

The court’s order consolidated 58 counties’ civil lawsuits against the state of Illinois asking that HB3653, the “SAFE-T Act,” be declared unconstitutional.

Kankakee County’s case became the lead case statewide.

Chief judge of the 21st Circuit, Tom Cunnington, will hear the case, according to Kankakee County online records.

After hearing arguments, he will make his decision on or prior to Dec. 15, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said.

Rowe filed his civil lawsuit in Kankakee County Circuit Court on Sept. 16. Kankakee County was the first to file against the state.

He filed the same day Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow filed a similar civil lawsuit in Will County.

The lawsuit is brought against Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, House Speaker Emanuel Christopher Welch, and Senate President Don Harmon in their official capacities.

Rowe and Glasgow are both Democrats.

Rowe’s lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction based upon claims the SAFE-T Act violates the Illinois Constitution; violates the single-subject law; violates separation of powers; is unconstitutionally vague; and violates the three-readings requirement.

The Supreme Court named Rowe, Glasgow and the state’s attorneys of Kendall, Vermilion, Sangamon and McHenry counties as the lead counsel.

<strong>Violates state constitution</strong>

Rowe, the Kankakee County state’s attorney since December 2016, noted when the lawsuit was filed in September that every previous amendment to the state’s constitution has been accomplished by referendum vote of the people.

Amendments to the current bail section of the constitution were adopted by referendum vote in 1982, Rowe said.

In 2014, voters approved amendments to the Victim’s Rights Act [Article 1, Section 8.1], also by referendum vote of the people, he added.

Rowe argues legislators who voted for the SAFE-T Act in January 2021 “ignored this process and attempted to amend the Illinois Constitution by denying voters the right to decide and instead placing the decision unconstitutionally and solely in the hands of legislators.”

“The SAFE-T Act has effectively amended this section of the Illinois Constitution without a referendum vote of the people,” he said when he filed the lawsuit Sept. 16. “The Legislature does not have that power. This lawsuit and the Illinois Constitution beg our legislators to do what is right and follow the process: give the people their right to vote.”

Pritzker has said the lawsuit is a weak attempt to protect the status quo that lets murderers and abusers pay their way out of jail.

“The SAFE-T Act not only prevents that from happening, but also provides law enforcement officers the tools they need to fight crime, like body cameras, additional training and access to mental health care,” Pritzker said in September when the lawsuit was filed. “Victims’ rights organizations support the law and the state will defend creating a more equitable criminal justice system in court.”